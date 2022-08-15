Directing your personal finances is very important for creating savings, however, if your financial situation is not positive, it is possible to make your process more flexible to direct savings gradually.

Savings: a gradual and planned process in your routine

It is common for many people to give up savings when they cannot direct fixed amounts for this purpose. However, it is possible to make your finance plan more flexible so that savings are part of your financial flow and not your only objective.

Separate your costs and set goals

For this, it is important that you map your current financial situation, considering separating your expenses between fixed and variable. For this separation, you can use the Trello or one application for financial management.

After obtaining this succinct mapping, it is feasible that you define your goals, considering the short, medium and long term. However, your initial goals should contemplate your buying and consumption habits.

Evaluate your consumption habits and make economical exchanges

In this way, it is necessary for you to evaluate your routine habits to see what can be modified, adding values ​​to your savings. For example, you can exchange your regular credit card for a duty free option.

Since fintechs are excellent sources of banking services, most of them do not charge the end customer. Therefore, it may be feasible to exchange your regular bank account for a digital account. When carrying out economic exchanges in your routine, it is advisable to direct all the amounts saved to your savings.

View your process

Certainly, they will be low values, however, this direction is essential for you to visualize your process, creating a tangible way to build a positive relationship with your personal finances.

Redo your financial process periodically

Over time, it is feasible to redo your planning with more elaborate goals and fixed values. Also, savings don’t have to be the only investment option.

Study the investment market and diversify your options

Since the investment market offers several options for fixed income. Therefore, it is feasible to study each of these options and analyze in a planned way what can best meet your needs.

However, it is important that you acquire the habit of saving to organically question your buying impulses. Therefore, redo your process whenever you deem necessary.