Scheila Carvalho and Sheila Mello dance the É o Tchan hit with Paulo Vieira on the ‘Domingão’ stage | everything else

THE Lip Sync Battle started with EVERYTHING on stage Sunday! Right after Leticia Colin put on a show and dub Ney Matogrosso, Paulo Vieira surprised with É o Tchan. The comedian also brought a special element on stage: the presence – and the dance – of Scheila Carvalho and Sheila Mello 👏😍. See it all in the video above!

Scheila Carvalho and Sheila Mello in ‘Domingão’ — Photo: Globo

Being on Carvalho’s side is always a joy”

— Sheila Mello

Paulo Vieira dances with Scheila Carvalho and Sheila Mello — Photo: Globo

Luciano Huck recalled that the two were discovered on the show’s stage, by Faustão, in the 90’s. Remember in the video how Sheila Mello was chosen 👇👀

Domingão do Faustão: Contest "Tchan's New Blonde"

And also how was Scheila Carvalho’s approval 👇👀

Scheila Carvalho talks about the emotion of becoming the brunette of É o Tchan

Paulo Vieira dances with Scheila Carvalho and Sheila Mello — Photo: Globo

On social media, the dancers shared a behind-the-scenes moment:

And Paulo showed a photo that proves how much he is a fan of É o Tchan – deeeeeesde little 😅:

Paulo Vieira dancing É o Tchan, in a childhood photo — Photo: Personal Archive

And the surprises didn’t stop there! In the second performance, Letícia Colin dubbed Britney Spears, while Paulo Vieira chose the classic from the movie Frozen! He was the big winner of the Domingão board debut. Review the presentations in the videos:

Leticia Colin voices Britney Spears

Paulo Vieira dubs 'Frozen'

