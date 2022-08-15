Search for Used Clothes Fires in the Pandemic

During the pandemic, the economic crisis and inflation led Brazilians to become increasingly interested in second-hand items, such as used clothes, shoes and accessories. According to data from Google’s search engine, searches for second-hand parts grew 572% in Brazil between the first half of 2019 and 2022.

Some customers say they seek not only savings, but also sustainability, consuming less natural resources and reusing what is still good.

What does Google search say? Google data shows that Brazilians are refreshing their wardrobe as in-person events return.

From a company survey, about half of respondents said their clothes had changed size in the pandemic — they were either too small or too big.

“People are returning to weddings, concerts, parties, but they don’t want to spend so much on formal wear,” says Carolina Soares, insights leader for Fashion & Beauty at Google Brazil.

How many bought used items? Between 2019 and 2022, Brazilians changed their fashion consumption habits. A Google Survey found that 44% said they had purchased at least one used item in the Fashion and Beauty categories in the past few months.

The pandemic was identified as an important factor for 51% of respondents to develop an awareness around the circular economy, which includes the use of the same item of clothing by more people.

Google also concluded that sustainability is a major factor: searches for beauty product refills grew by 62% over the same period.

Carolina Soares mentions that the consumer in Brazil is increasingly intentional and seeking to control each stage of their purchase journey. She explains that, in the pandemic, millions of customers tried on a used clothing for the first time, or made their first purchase at a thrift store. “After the first time, it became a consumer habit to buy second-hand items,” she says.

Consumption with less waste: During the lockdowns, Rosneide Anulino de Oliveira started researching sustainability on the internet. The consumer, who has always liked fashion, rethought the way she dressed and abandoned new clothes for second-hand items.

For her, the fashion industry generates a lot of waste; recycling the wardrobe is more important. “Today I buy used clothes even for my son, because I always think about the kind of world I want to leave for him”, says Rosneide.

Before the pandemic, one of the main problems of thrift stores was the lack of more clothing sizes than small and medium. Now, more brands are offering more models of plus size items. It’s a big evolution for Rosneide, which motivates her to continue buying used clothes.

Online thrift stores made searching easier: Google sees the digital retail boom as a legacy of the pandemic that is here to stay.

For Carolina Soares, the most cautious consumer with prices finds it easier in the online world to search for second-hand items. Even if the customer buys in store, he first searches online.

Increase number of thrift stores: A report by Sebrae (Brazilian Service of Support for Micro and Small Enterprises) based on data from the Federal Revenue indicates that the number of stores selling second-hand products increased by 48.5% in the first half of 2021 compared to the previous year. same period of 2020.

Large fashion chains partner with thrift stores: C&A included in one of its physical stores a kiosk from DaZ Clothing, a São Paulo thrift store chain.

Customers will be able to sell their clothes and earn credits to be spent on products within the network. The partnership allows consumers to increase their purchasing power while getting rid of clothes they no longer use.

Economy with its own style: Buying second-hand clothes can be cheaper and more sustainable, but that doesn’t mean you should give up your personal style or a different look. From this point of view, Juliana Santos, a physical therapist, looks for dresses, pants and blouses that stand out from the rest of the catalogue, usually with prints, embroidery or vibrant colors.

Juliana started buying more second-hand clothes during the pandemic because the thrift store price is much more affordable. She says she hasn’t been to fashion stores or luxury brands in two years.

Isabel Stasi, a psychologist, also works hard to save money by sifting through thrift stores, websites and marketplaces. “It’s walking into a place not knowing what you’re going to buy and, in the midst of several, having one you love,” she declared.

Publicist and co-founder of DaZ, Julia Wolff has been buying clothes from thrift stores since the first time she left home with a few reais in her pocket.

She is a regular at bazaars and created the company with her sister after selling her first clothes to employees of an event agency where she worked.

Even without the support of investors, the sisters opened two stores in the west of São Paulo and, this year, Julia’s expectation is to double revenue compared to last year.

“Today my closet is 90% second-hand items. I’m used to shopping at other thrift stores because, for me, it’s a pleasurable and sentimental part of my work and my life.”