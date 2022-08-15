Secret fuel-saving button goes viral on TikTok, but there are risks

There is a button that every car equipped with air conditioning has and a lot of people ignore or don’t know how to use it. This “secret” function, capable of reducing fuel consumption, went viral with more than 500,000 likes on TikTok’s megansbubble profile.

The post explains precisely what it is for and how to operate the money saver button, which activates air recirculation inside the vehicle. Despite bringing advantages, it should be used sparingly, according to the automakers themselves.

“I bet you didn’t know what that car button was for,” says American tiktoker Megan. Judging by the thousands of comments with doubts from netizens in the respective publication, the influencer is right. we, from UOL Carswe took the opportunity to scrutinize the matter with the help of an expert.

According to Renato Romio, head of the Motors and Vehicles Division at Instituto Mauá de Tecnologia, the recirculation button blocks the entry of external air into the cabin, as long as the windows are closed, and makes the air conditioning system cool. the air that is already inside the passenger compartment.

See the stylized arrow button on the right? It activates air recirculation, including in ventilation mode Image: Disclosure

“The equipment takes the already cooled air and cools it a little more, successively, until it reaches the desired temperature. Thus, the passenger compartment freezes faster and the compressor works less, saving fuel”, says the professor and mechanical engineer.

Romio explains that the compressor, responsible for “pushing” the refrigerant gas into a radiator where the air is cold, increases consumption because it is driven by the combustion engine, through a belt. So the less the compressor works, the more your pocketbook will thank you.

According to studies, air conditioning can increase fuel consumption by up to 10%.

It is also worth noting that recirculation is an ally to prevent the entry of polluted air or bad odors into the interior of the car.

When recirculation brings risks

Recirculation mode is not recommended on colder days as it causes the windows to fog up. Image: Shutterstock

On milder days, when the ambient temperature is lower than the internal temperature, the windows can fog up due to condensation of the hot air generated by the occupants breathing. This greatly impairs visibility and poses a risk of accidents.

In this case, the recommendation of vehicle manufacturers is not to activate recirculation, in order to allow the ingress of external air.

Nowadays, many cars even automatically turn off the function or prevent its activation when we turn on the air conditioning in defogging mode.

The Volkswagen Taos, for example, has a sensor that detects when the windows are about to fog up and deactivates recirculation in that case.

The SUV’s manual also warns of the risk of prolonged use of recirculation, which makes the cabin air “addicted” due to the drop in oxygen level, as a result of the occupants breathing.

“Stale air can cause the driver to become tired quickly and to lack concentration, which can cause collisions, accidents and serious injuries. Never leave the air recirculation mode on for a long time, as fresh air does not reach the interior of the vehicle. vehicle. Use the air recirculation mode only for a short period and turn it off when it is no longer needed”, recommends VW.

Similar warning is in the owner’s manual of vehicles of other brands.

Due to the need to renew the air available to the driver and passengers, there are models whose air conditioning deactivates recirculation after a certain period. This is the case of the Chevrolet Onix, as stated in the respective manual.

“If recirculation is not deactivated by the customer, it will automatically deactivate after 30 minutes to allow fresh air to enter the passenger compartment again,” the document reads.

There are also cases in which the outside air lock is activated when you activate the Auto function, in which the air conditioning seeks to reach the selected temperature as quickly as possible.

“To improve fuel efficiency and cool the vehicle faster with the A/C on [na função automática], the system will automatically turn on recirculation in hot weather. The air recirculation light will not come on”, highlights the Onix manual.

