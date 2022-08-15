see fights on the field between football coaches

The Premier League round at the weekend was marked by the “fight” between coaches Antonio Conte, from Tottenham, and Thomas Tuchel, from Chelsea.

Tottenham was trailing 1-0 and looked for an equalizer, but Chelsea complained of a foul early in the move. The celebration by the Spurs coaching staff created confusion on and off the pitch. Tuchel glared at Conte more sternly, almost coming to blows, sparking an argument between the field and bench players.

At the end of the game, after a 2-2 draw, they got weird again at the time of shaking hands and had to be separated in a new confusion.

Discussions between technicians are not uncommon. See below for other “bullshit” involving coaches on the field:

Mourinho vs Wenger

During a match between Chelsea and Arsenal in 2014, Arsene Wenger was angry with a foul suffered by Alexis Sánchez and went to take satisfaction with José Mourinho. The Arsenal manager even pushed the Chelsea manager.

Jorge Jesus vs Lopetegui

Everything was headed for a friendly handshake after a derby between Benfica and Porto, but Jorge Jesus and Julen Lopetegui needed to be separated and exchanged barbs.

Klopp x Arteta

In yet another fight in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp revolted with Mikel Arteta and went to get satisfaction after the Arsenal manager complained to the referee about a Liverpool foul.

‘Treat’ in Brazil

Brazil could not be left out. Coaches Edson Vieira, from São Bento, and Alexandre Gallo, from São Caetano, had a disagreement after the end of the first game of the final of the 2020 Paulistão Series. two clubs clear up the confusion. Because of the fight, they were expelled by the match referee.

kick in the buttocks

A quick fight in Italy between Silvio Baldini (Catania) and Domenico Di Carlo (Parma) ended with the former kicking the latter in the buttocks. Later, Baldini apologized and was suspended.