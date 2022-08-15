see the latest from PSG

Credit: Srdjan Stevanovic – Getty Images

Even with the good relationship since the beginning of the partnership, Neymar and Mbappé are going through the first crisis at PSG. As reported by Christophe Galtier, the Frenchman received priority to charge a penalty in the French Championship game, something that prompted a reaction from the shirt 10 on social media.

See below the main facts that have shaken PSG in recent days.

Bullshit involving PSG’s official collector

Playing his first game of the season against Montpellier, Mbappé made his mark in a 5-2 victory, but another move caught the eye. That’s because the striker took the first penalty for PSG, missing the shot. Later, Neymar had the same opportunity and scored, something that created a new controversy. After the match, the Brazilian liked publications involving the change of hierarchy in the team.

Look at the tweet that Neymar liked.

Good weather at PSG! pic.twitter.com/jS1ExhmGNQ — Bii Goes (@biigoes) August 14, 2022

“THE pick order has been set for this match. Kylian charged first, so it was logical that Neymar would hit later“, explained Galtier.

Attitude of the Board

According to the daily L’Equipe, the management of PSG wants to put a warm cloth in the controversy. In this way, Neymar, Mbappé, Galtier and Luis Campos will deal with the situation in a backstage meeting. Despite the attempt, there is an atmosphere in shirt 10’s staff involving dissatisfaction with the Frenchman’s privileges.

“Neymar’s entourage doesn’t want to create more history, they were just scared of Mbappé’s powers after the renovation. Inside PSG, they say that Neymar cannot be considered a player in the service of Mbappé for a long time.”reported the publication.

Icardi away

Out of the plans, Icardi became part of the club’s “undesirables” group. Given this, the board expects the striker, as well as Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Thilo Kehrer and Julian Draxler, to be traded soon. Meanwhile, everyone continues to train separately at the CT.

Trio near exit

Targets from other teams, Paredes, Ander Herrera and Keylor Navas could leave PSG soon. As none of the players are in the starting lineup, Juventus, Athletic Bilbao and Napoli, respectively, are listed as destinations, negotiations that the club hopes will come to fruition.

Reinforcements in sight

According to the daily L’Equipe, two names are being evaluated to strengthen PSG’s attack. Despite the desire to count on Rashford and Rafael Leão, both are valued in the market, which is why the squad needs to be reduced to make room on the salary sheet. Regarding the price, Manchester United and Milan, initially, do not want to get rid of the athletes.

Meanwhile, Fabian Ruiz, from

Plan for Messi

In addition, L’Equipe claims that PSG will open talks with the aim of renewing Messi’s contract. In Barcelona’s sights, the Argentine has a contract until June 2023, something that could result in a free departure. So that the scenario does not occur, the Parisian board trusts in the good relationship with the player, who is comfortable in Galtier’s scheme.