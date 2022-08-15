Separated, Ticiane Pinheiro surprises by exposing Roberto Justus

Ticiane Pinheiro leaves a message for Roberto Justus this Father’s Day

Ticiane Pinheiro used social networks to declare himself to César Tralli and exalt the big daddy he is. But, the presenter of Record also left a special message for Roberto Justus, her ex-husband and father of Rafinha Justus.

“Happy Father’s Day to Rafa’s dad”, said Ticiane Pinheiro in a photo that the businessman appeared with the then little Rafinha on his lap. On the teenager’s Instagram, Rafinha made a point of making that special statement for her dad.

“Father’s day is here, and with it all my gratitude, love and the day of my inspiration! Day of the person who was always with me since day 1, I have a huge privilege to be by your side, and you being your best version for your children! You make me very proud! I know I can always count on you, and I want you to always know that you can count on me too! I love every second with you, and every second was kept in my heart and turned pages of the book of life, stories that I will tell in the future to my children, and to everyone! You brighten my days, you are my psychologist in my spare time because I always tell you everything, and besides everything, you are my best friend!! ❤️ You can always count on me like 123! Love you to the moon and back”, said Ticiane Pinheiro’s daughter.

DECLARATION TO CESAR TRALLI

Already César Tralli, Manuela’s father, received a special statement from Ticiane Pinheiro. She posted a video of the birth of her second daughter and the journalist’s first. “Mor, Happy Father’s Day! That was the day you became Manuella’s father. The best father I could have chosen for her. Thank you for being so present, so caring, so special to our daughter. I LOVE YOU ❤️ Happy Father’s Day to you who are this SUPER DAD for our Manu and a SUPER FATHERS for Rafa!”, said the presenter.

Ticiane Pinheiro’s husband receives a video of what the blonde did at Record and puts it on the wall: “What happened” “The reason for the breakup”, Ticiane Pinheiro exposes the end of marriage and assumes: “We were coming from a crisis” “It’s been so long”, Ticiane Pinheiro exposes the outcome at Record after 16 years: “Thank you for the learning”