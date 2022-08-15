Seu Jorge’s girlfriend announces pregnancy of the couple’s first child

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Seu Jorge’s girlfriend announces pregnancy of the couple’s first child 2 Views

Massage therapist Karina Barbieri revealed on her Instagram this Sunday (14/8), the date on which Father’s Day is celebrated, that she is pregnant with her first child with singer Seu Jorge.

The businesswoman shared a record with the actor, where it is already possible to notice her pregnancy belly.

Karina Barbieri and Seu JorgeSeu Jorge and Karina Barbieri

Seu Jorge and Karina BarbieriReproduction / Instagram

Karina and Seu Jorge
Metrópoles partner advertising
Seu Jorge and Karina BarbieriSeu Jorge and Karina Barbieri

Now they will be dadsPlayback / Instagram

your jorge

Seu Jorge is an actor and singerreproduction

marighella-su-jorge

The actor in MarighellaParis Films/Disclosure

Netflix, Irmandade S1, October 2019, Seu Jorge

Seu Jorge in an interview made in São PauloHelena Yoshioka/Netflix

0

“Too cute and cool not to unite and perpetuate all these genetic code! Now our love has another foundation, which grows every day and already overflows inside me! Already, we will have a fuller life, home and heart,” she wrote.

“Happy first Father’s Day with us my love! I honor and celebrate you! In here, two hearts beat that love you very much”, she concluded.

This is the couple’s first child, but Seu Jorge is already the father of three girls. Maria, Flor de Maria and Luz Bella are the fruits of his former marriage with Mariana Jorge.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

On Father’s Day, Thales Bretas talks about raising children with Paulo Gustavo | celebrities

Thales Bretas with the children – Reproduction/Instagram Thales Bretas with the childrenReproduction / Instagram Published …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved