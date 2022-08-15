Seu Jorge’s girlfriend announces pregnancy of the couple’s first child

Massage therapist Karina Barbieri revealed on her Instagram this Sunday (14/8), the date on which Father’s Day is celebrated, that she is pregnant with her first child with singer Seu Jorge.

The businesswoman shared a record with the actor, where it is already possible to notice her pregnancy belly.

“Too cute and cool not to unite and perpetuate all these genetic code! Now our love has another foundation, which grows every day and already overflows inside me! Already, we will have a fuller life, home and heart,” she wrote.

“Happy first Father’s Day with us my love! I honor and celebrate you! In here, two hearts beat that love you very much”, she concluded.

This is the couple’s first child, but Seu Jorge is already the father of three girls. Maria, Flor de Maria and Luz Bella are the fruits of his former marriage with Mariana Jorge.