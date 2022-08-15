‘She became my enemy’, says elderly victim of millionaire coup articulated by her own daughter | Fantastic

“She became my enemy,” says Genevieve of her daughter.

Not to relive the pain of the whole story, the lady wrote a text and read it to the Fantástico team with things she thought was important to say. Check it out in the video above.

“I didn’t seek justice sooner, because my physical and emotional state was very shaken, and I was also very afraid. It’s not easy to talk about a daughter, especially in a situation like this. Daughter who was raised with a lot of love, affection and comfort. And that, suddenly, she becomes his biggest enemy and nightmare, making him fear for his own life. But, thank God, and my friends, justice was done. I now feel protected and free from a situation that could be macabre,” said Genevieve.

The story began on a street in the Copacabana neighborhood of Rio. Diana Stanesco, pretending to be a psychic, approached Genevieve on the street and said:

‘Your daughter has an incurable disease, she will die. But I can help you. Please accompany me to my apartment.’

Frightened, the lady went. And a whole scheme began to gain the trust of Sabine’s mother.

The victim was taken to an apartment in Ipanema, in the same upscale region of Rio de Janeiro, where Rosa Stanesco lives, who introduces herself as the psychic “Mãe Valéria de Oxóssi”. Genevieve was impressed because the this seer knew everything about her life. And he really knew, because the coup involved the victim’s own daughter, who also had a romantic relationship with the scammer.

Over two weeks, Genevieve made several deposits totaling almost R$5 million. The gang kept asking for more money, but the victim became suspicious and decided to stop making the payments. That’s when, according to the lawyers, the daughter, Sabine, started to get aggressive.

“He threatened his mother with death. The mother didn’t eat. It was a way of coercing her to make the payments”, says the lawyer.

After a year and a half in false imprisonment, Genevieve managed to escape from home, asked for help and denounced her daughter and the gang. Last Wednesday (10), police officers went to Rosa’s apartment to arrest warrant against her, her son and Sabine. Rosa Stanesco still tried to escape through the window, but could not.

See the full report in the video.

