“She became my enemy”, says old woman about daughter who orchestrated millionaire coup

Genevieve Boghici, the elderly victim of a multimillion-dollar coup orchestrated by her own daughter Sabine Boghici, said her daughter had become her “enemy”.

“It’s not easy to talk about your daughter, especially in a situation like this. A daughter who was raised with a lot of love, affection and every comfort. And who, suddenly, becomes her biggest enemy and nightmare, making her fear for her own life” , said Genevieve in an interview shown this Sunday (14) on Fantasticfrom TV Globo.







One of the paintings recovered by the police was “Sol Poente”, by Tarsila do Amaral Photo: Special Police Station for Senior Citizens

On Wednesday (10), the civil police of Rio de Janeiro arrested Sabine and three other people suspected of carrying out a coup worth more than R$720 million against Genevieve. In addition to bank transfers that total almost R$ 5 million, the elderly woman also had at least 16 works of art stolen. The pieces, which were part of the collection left by art collector Jean Boghici, the victim’s husband, who died in 2015, were also found by the police. One of the paintings recovered by the police was ‘Sol Poente’, by Tarsila do Amaral.

According to the elderly woman, after the bank transfers, the gang continued to owe money. Suspicious, she stopped making the payments, but Sabine would have gotten more aggressive. “He threatened his mother with death. The mother didn’t eat. It was a way of coercing her into making the payments,” said one of the lawyers.

Genevieve was held in false imprisonment for a year and a half until she managed to escape and seek help. In addition to Sabine, Gabriel Nicolau Traslaviña Hafliger, Jacqueline Stanescos and Rosa Stanesco Nicolau, Gabriel’s mother, are also arrested. Two other suspects remain at large.