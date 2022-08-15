Silvio Santos’ look with his daughters steals the scene in a photo on Father’s Day

Silvio Santos celebrated Father’s Day this Sunday (14) surrounded by daughters. In her social network, Patricia Abravanel, who has been running the program Silvio Santos in place of her father, who at the age of 91 is reducing the pace of work, showed images of the family moment.

And what ended up stealing the show once again was the presenter’s look, which again was clicked wearing pajamas, as well as when he was clicked taking the Covid-19 vaccine. This time, however, to protect themselves from the intense cold of São Paulo, the artist wore a puffer-style jacket over his sleepwear.

“If you have a father who is loved, this is it!! He is a little mine, a little yours, he is part of so many families in our Brazil… Much love from our family to yours! Happy Father’s Day!!”, wrote the presenter in the caption of the images. See the photos in the gallery above!

Patrícia Abravanel took over crying when replacing her father on TV

Despite all the care, in 2021 Silvio Santos contracted Covid-19 and had to be hospitalized until he fully recovered. At this time, Patricia Abravanel began to replace her father in his TV shows. A while later, the artist assumed that she did not handle the situation well.

“I’ll tell you that in the beginning… On the first day, I cried with sobs because I didn’t want to, I wanted to see Silvio Santos on Sunday. I don’t want to see Patrícia, I want to see Silvio Santos. So I suffered, I I want my father here, not to do his show, I want him. And the whole audience was like: ‘I don’t want to see Patricia, I want to see Silvio'”, said the presenter, who does not have a close connection with the nephew Tiago Abravanel.

Patricia Abravanel was criticized for homophobic speeches

During her program on SBT, Patrícia Abravanel first got confused and then admitted not knowing the letters that make up the acronym of the LGBTQIA+ movement. Then, she stated that, for her, it is not easy to talk about homosexuality with her children. “And it’s hard when we’re going to educate children to talk about it, you know? What am I going to say to my son? How to say it? Because we don’t know how to deal with it. So you have to have respect, understanding and not massacre, cancellation”, he asked in the occasion.

An open homosexual, Tiago Abravanel reacted to the famous aunt’s words. “I decided to make this video, because I think that just as she spoke live what she thinks, I think I also need to say what I think. Trying to tell you, aunt, how I felt watching it, okay? I think in the first place, sexual orientation is not a matter of opinion. It’s a matter of respect. You don’t have to be like me, but you need to respect who I am and that’s final”, he shot.