Simaria vents and worries about the situation amid the crisis

Singer Simaria opens her heart with publication and leaves fans worried

the singer’s life simaria, by the country duo Simone and Simaria, has been filled with controversies in recent months. There was the end of the singer’s marriage, the break in her career with her sister Simone, unfollow her sister and close friends on social networks, and as if that were not enough, rumors emerged that Simaria would have taken a break from her career, as she would have in love with her brother-in-law, Kaká Diniz, the husband of singer Simone.

Last Thursday, the 8th, the singer Simaria posted a reflection on a social network and left her followers with the flea behind their ear.

“I stopped with this story of ‘one hand washes the other’, when it’s my turn, there’s never any water”, shared Simone’s sister on her twitter. The muse’s followers, worried, soon reacted and filled her with questions.

“Simaria, are you okay? Today Twitter woke up full of love, tell me, can we help with something?”, said a fan. “But whoever has Jesus is never thirsty! Amen,” wrote another, trying to comfort Simaria. “Don’t let others change your essence, our reward is not here,” added a third person on the social network.

It is worth noting that, despite having already posted several indirect messages on his networks, until now Simaria has not yet directly commented on this latest controversy involving his brother-in-law Kaká Diniz.

Kaká Diniz makes a statement about controversies involving his name

Husband of Simone Mendes, Kaká Diniz posted a statement amid rumors that his sister-in-law Simaria would have fallen in love with him.

“I learned that the best way to combat any manifestation of hate is through love! When we say that God is love, we talk about love for others, because loving yourself is easy, it’s really difficult to have compassion for others”, began Kaká Diniz.

“But these days, nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to the internet. I’m not talking about the social network, but who makes up the social network. The problem is not with the internet, but with who ‘thinks they have a voice’ in it. The problem is not in the lives of those who are happy, but in those who ‘think they have a voice’ in it. The problem is not in the lives of those who are happy, but in the lives of those who are unhappy”, continued the businessman.

“In the end, the difference lies in what comes from ‘inside’ to ‘outside’, not what is outside to inside. Who is happy, lives. Those who are unhappy live watching the other live happily”, concluded Kaká. Among the comments, Simone insisted on emphasizing: “My world of love”.