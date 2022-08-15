Singles Day: What Kind of Single Are You? Find it out! – Vogue

+



On August 15th, Singles Day is celebrated (Photo: Reproduction / HBO)

On August 15th, Singles Day is celebrated. If you are a “single lady” or have lived single for a period, you will surely identify with some behavior of different styles of singles. From romantic to ready for fun, find out below which type of single you are.

“Single yes alone never”

The convinced single woman who has several contacts on the networks and activates them on those days when she wants a more spicy company. It is good for the skin and the soul. But just a few hours, because, after a long time together, she starts to get sick…

outdated

Anyone who has recently joined the club and still feels a little lost, not knowing how to handle dating apps or dealing with updates at the time of flirting. Sometimes, it still happens to compare the new dates with the ex-partner. Rest assured, this phase passes, see?

dreaming of the prince

The romantic of the gang. The one who at the first meeting already imagines herself walking down the aisle and forming a family with the person she has just met.

Kiss for what if I can drink?

The friend! Go out to have fun with friends and don’t even give confidence to the stranger who is next to you trying the famous xaveco furado. For her, the best thing about being single is throwing herself at the party until dawn.

full

Achieved healthy self-esteem, is fine alone with her books and Netflix. She doesn’t need to go out on a Saturday night to feel like she’s enjoying the weekend. Your own company is precious and, to date again, the chosen person will have to add – a lot – to your life.