Snack prices go viral

The high price of food in supermarkets is not new to the population, but the impact on fast foods still seems to be surprising on the networks: since yesterday, users have commented on the value of Subway snacks, a chain known for promotions that contained snacks assembled at cheap prices.

Apparently, not anymore: in an image that reverberated on the networks, the price of one of the snacks with the “themed” of NBA teams (USA basketball league) comes to R$61.

“When I had afternoon classes in high school, I always had lunch at Subway because it was the cheapest option,” added the internet user who made the publication, which went viral.

On delivery apps, Subway’s snacks are even more expensive before shipping is included. A consumer recorded that a customized 30-centimeter snack cost R$84.50. In another unit, the combo of two 15 cm snacks with a drink cost R$ 101.70.

In a unit consulted by the UOL through a delivery application, an “all inclusive kit” with snack, drink and dessert for one person cost R$ 65.90. The “economy” version for two, R$ 114.90.

O UOL contacted Subway’s press office with questions about the complaints on social media and is awaiting a response.

Food drove inflation last month

Among the fillings planned for the chain’s snacks are meat, chicken, mozzarella and vegetables, some of them on the list of foods with high prices, according to the latest IPCA analysis (National Broad Consumer Price Index) made by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The food and beverage sector was the group with the highest positive change in July (1.30%), and the result is driven by long-life milk (25%) and derivatives, such as cheese (5.28%) and butter (5.75%).

Despite consumer complaints on social networks, the food inflation away from home fell by 0.82% in July compared to June, according to the IBGE, due to less intense increases in snacks (1.32%) and meals (0.53%) in July.

Overall, the IPCA registered deflation — which does not necessarily mean relief in the pockets of the poorest Brazilians. The drop in the IPCA was mainly driven by the reduction in fuel prices (-14.15%) and electricity (-5.78%).