Social network of PM accused of killing Leandro Lo is reactivated, and victim’s family revolts

















The Instagram account of military police officer Henrique Velozo, arrested from Monday (8)accused of kill jiu-jitsu world champion Leandro Lo, 33 years old, was reactivated. The fighter was shot in the head on Sunday (7) during a fight at a show at Esporte Clube Sírio, in the Planalto Paulista neighborhood, in the south of São Paulo.

Lo’s family and friends were revolted upon learning of the reactivation of the accused’s social network and scheduled a protest for this Monday (15), at 8 pm, in front of the Romão Gomes Military Prison, in the north zone, where the PM is being held. .

“Is this bastard in prison or not? The guy activated Instagram in the summer camp”, joked jiu-jitsu teacher Bruno Vieira Viana. Leandro’s sister, Amanda Lo, and mother, Fátima, outraged, published the protest announcement on social media.



















According to William Carmona, a jiu-jitsu fighter and friend of Leandro, the demonstration should be peaceful. He asks participants not to use profanity, not to be violent and not to act against the police. For Carmona, PM Velozo’s profile was activated on purpose to “create an atmosphere of animosity”.

The reactivation of the agent's profile generated comments from Internet users about the photos published by him. "You're not a policeman, you're a kid", opined Caio Lira. "Homicidal dressed as a police officer," wrote Lucas Silva. Other comments such as "coward","murderer" and "mediocre" also appear among Henrique Velozo's publications.











remember the case









The jiu-jitsu world champion Leandro Pereira do Nascimento Lo was shot in the head at dawn on Sunday (7) after a fight with PM Henrique Velozo at a show. The fighter was rescued, but had brain death announced moments later.

According to witnesses, the agent came to Lo’s table after an argument. The policeman reportedly took a bottle, while the fighter got up, took the object from his hand and, in a fighting blow, knocked him down and immobilized him.



















At that moment, colleagues of the victim separated the two and tried to end the fight. The agent, minutes later, went around the table and, in front of the fighter, drew a gun and fired, which hit the frontal region of the victim’s head.

Henrique Velozo presented himself to the corporation’s internal affairs early Sunday night (7) and was taken to the police station to give a statement. In a custody hearing held on Monday (8), at the Criminal Forum Ministro Mário Guimarães, in Barra Funda, Justice maintained the man’s temporary detention.



