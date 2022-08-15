“Some of you criticized”, Abel Ferreira praises the reserve and recalls criticism of the player

Palmeiras got the better and overcame Corinthians 1-0 last Saturday (13). And Verdão’s triumph ended up going through the good performance of Gabriel Menino and Wesley, who started on the bench, but entered the match to win the praise of coach Abel Ferreira, who surrendered to the good performance of the players. By the way, Wesley had a direct participation in the alviverde goal, a fact that was highlighted by the coach.

“Some of you criticized (Wesley), and that’s football. We’re not always going to be at our best. Wesley started well and participated directly in the goal situation. For a few weeks now, people here like to single out and pinpoint a culprit. In football we are all, but you here like to get one. Congratulations to him, he has a lot of potential when he is focused, serious, plays less and is more responsible. Now that he is going to be a father, I believe that this will help him to be a better player”, evaluated the coach.

Wesley pointed out that he intends to continue working to collaborate with Palmeiras on the field. “We have been working on a day-to-day basis, nobody is more demanding than me. I know I can help Palmeiras. If I start badly, sometimes I start well… It’s about continuing to work and doing what we’ve been doing to stay focused and keep winning”, said the midfielder.

In addition to Wesley, Gabriel Menino entered the field in place of Raphael Veiga and did not let the team’s level drop with the substitution, being also praised by the coach. “Gabriel Menino is getting better, more confident, more attentive and more intelligent in the tactical part”, evaluated Abel, who currently has Gabriel Menino as the first option for the vacancies of Danilo and Zé Rafael.