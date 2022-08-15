Sony games on PC: find out which was the most played on Steam in the first 24 hours

Aloy, Deacon, Kratos and Miranha, which one did better?

Sony’s games catalog continues to grow on computers. After the first release in 2020 (Horizon Zero Dawn) and another in 2021 (Days Gone), 2022 brought us two more PlayStation games on PCs: God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Now that the Insomniac Games game is 24 hours away from its release on PC, let’s take a look at how each of them did on their debut day.

Aloy’s futuristic adventure was the gateway and left PC and PlayStation gamers stunned two years ago. Horizon Zero Dawn arrived on Steam on August 7, 2020. By the next day, the game had gathered 56,557 simultaneous players, which was the maximum peak reached by the Guerrilla Games title.

Considered a “disappointment” by Sony, Days Gone, released in April 2019 for PS4, hit PCs on May 18, 2021. On the 19th, Bend Studio’s game had 21,423 players at the same time on Steam. It was not the maximum peak, which was reached on the 23rd of the same month with 27,450 concurrent players.

Awarded as the best game of 2018, God of War released for PS4 gave the series a new direction. The game arrived on the 14th of January to computers and in the first 24 hours of release, God of War 65,403 concurrent players on Valve’s platform. As with Days Gone, the Santa Monica game reached its peak soon after. As of January 16, 73,529 people were in Kratos’ shoes.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on its opening day

And how was “Miranha” in the first 24 hours of the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on Steam? It was the second-best performer out of the four games, just behind God of War. The game is completing its first 24 hours of launch at the time of publishing this news and the game has 63,384 players.

Definitive Hardware Guide to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: 38-Component Benchmarks

We tested the game running on multiple graphics settings!



It is worth mentioning that this number was growing little by little, practically every minute. While she was writing this text, she was updating the page and the number always changed by about a dozen. If Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered follows the same pace as Days Gone and God of War, it may soon reach its peak.

It is worth remembering that these games reach the historic peak of players in the early days because they are titles focused on single player campaigns. And you, which of these games have you played the most? Comment there.

…..

Has PlayStation 5 available on Amazon. The console in the full version + the game Horizon Forbidden West is leaving for BRL 4,549.99 on Amazon. Check out this and other offers here.

Source: SteamDB