Soybeans drop almost 3% in Chicago this Monday with week starting upside down…

Soybeans lost almost 40 points this Monday morning (15) on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Close to 7:55 am (Brasilia time), the most traded positions of the commodity yielded from 37.50 to 39.50 points, taking November to US$ 14.14 and March to US$ 14.20 per bushel. Still on the CBOT, alongside losses of almost 3% in soybeans, corn and wheat futures fell more than 2%, as well as bran and while oil plummeted more than 3%.

Commodities declined broadly on Monday, led by oil, which fell more than 4% in both WTI and Brent. The day is one of risk aversion and investors fleeing the riskiest assets.

“The week started off sour. China cut interest rates, which was unexpected and ended up raising fears of a bigger slowdown than expected. The market is already working with growth closer to 3%, the lowest since the beginning. of the 1990s”, explains market analyst Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest Commodities.

Also according to him, for soybeans, part of the losses also come, this Monday at CBOT, from a clearer reflection of the adjustments that the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brought in its report last Friday (12). In addition, weather forecasts continue to weigh in.

“The weather is more beneficial for the next few days, with milder temperatures and more rain for the regions that have suffered the most. This year, soybeans gained 900,000 acres from corn in the states of Iowa, Illinois and Indiana, where conditions are better compared to to last year. In addition, the USDA revised upwards the state of Ohio, where soybeans also gained area”, adds Vanin.

Here’s how the market closed last week:

+ Soybean reveals new USDA data and ends the week up more than 3% on the Chicago Stock Exchange