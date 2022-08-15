Soybeans plummet more than 4%, following other commodities with weather in the US…

Accompanying the generalized drop in commodities, soybeans intensified and deepened their declines on the Chicago Stock Exchange this Monday and, around 11:40 am (Brasilia time), losses ranged from 57 to 63 points, exceeding 4%. Among derivatives, bran also dropped by 4%, while oil dropped by more than 3%. Corn and wheat accompanied the intense losses and also yielded more than 2%.

Part of the pressure comes from oil, which fell by more than 5% this morning, leading the barrel of WTI to lose the level of US$ 89.00, helping to trigger intense and widespread losses not only among energy commodities. , but also agricultural and metallic.

The day is one of risk aversion and investors fleeing the riskiest assets.

“The week started off sour. China cut interest rates, which was unexpected and ended up raising fears of a bigger slowdown than expected. The market is already working with growth closer to 3%, the lowest since the beginning. of the 1990s”, explains market analyst Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest Commodities.

In addition, tensions between Taiwan and the United States are on the rise again with the visit of a new US delegation to the Asian island. At the same time, both China and the US are carrying out military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, which helps make the market even more nervous.

Also on the grains traded on the CBOT weigh the latest figures from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) and the weather in the Corn Belt.

“The weather is more beneficial for the next few days, with milder temperatures and more rain for the regions that have suffered the most. This year, soybeans gained 900,000 acres from corn in the states of Iowa, Illinois and Indiana, where conditions are better compared to to last year. In addition, the USDA revised upwards the state of Ohio, where soybeans also gained area”, adds Vanin.

The latest maps from NOAA, the official weather service for the United States, with rainfall and temperature anomalies for the next 6 to 10 days – from August 20 to 24 – indicate more favorable conditions, especially for soybeans, which are still has time to recover during the remainder of the month and the beginning of the next.

Map with temperature anomalies for August 20-24 in the US – Map: NOAA

US Rainfall Anomalies Map for August 20-24 – Map: NOAA

“The week starts with the GFS and European models aligning their weather forecasts for the next 10 days. Both indicate light rains and milder temperatures for the Midwest and the entire southern region of the US. The only conflicts that we can identify in the models of today, they are in the indications of the European model, which brings light rains in northern Nebraska, southern Kansas, and specific differences in the expected volumes in western Illinois, Indiana and Ohio”, says the director general of Grupo Labhoro, Ginaldo Sousa.