Squadra sees cheap exchange, buys more MELI and XP and reduces shorts in IRB, Nubank and Aeris

In a letter published this Saturday, Squadra Investimentos said the stock exchange is “cheap,” and that it took advantage of the implosion in valuations to buy more Mercado Livre and XP, in addition to reducing its shorts in IRB, Nubank and Aeris after substantial drops.

Guilherme Aché’s manager said the 12-month ahead price/earnings ratio of her 20-stock portfolio was at 10.6x at the end of June. Assuming that the portfolio has remained the same since 2018, the average multiple was 16.9x in the period. The compression took place in just one year: at the end of June 2021, the portfolio multiple was 16.7x.

Squadra said that both valuations and net margins of companies linked to the domestic economy are below the historical average.

“It doesn’t mean it won’t fall further in the short term, nor that it will rise next year,” the letter reads. “However, it is a fundamental element for future returns to be better than in the recent past.”

At this juncture, Squadra is betting on Mercado Livre and XP among the main positions of its funds. “These are companies that are among the best deals available on the stock exchange and whose pricing has drastically reduced in the last year.”

Squadra said that it ended the position in MELI in the second half of 2021 due to “discomfort with the valuation, which seemed to place a lot of value on a part of the business (fintech) on which we are less constructive than the core marketplace business,” the letter said. After the share dropped more than the portfolio average, Squadra bought the share again.

The manager also increased its position in XP – which was already significant in the portfolio – after a 55% drop in the last 12 months.

Squadra is also maintaining its positions in PetroRio and Petrobras, but noted that the net margins of the commodities sector are still high (and therefore subject to a sudden reversal), and that, when it comes to commodities, it is always “closer to the door”, reassessing the probabilities of different scenarios and using price fluctuations more frequently than usual to enter and exit positions.

Since last year, Squadra’s long-only fund has been underperforming the main stock market indices – the long-biased strategy, thanks to its short positions, has fallen less than the Ibovespa in the period.

In the 12 months to June 30th of this year, Squadra Long-Only was down 33.2% against a stock market drop of 22.3%.

Squadra Long-Biased lost 21.5% in the period, compared to a 17% increase in its benchmark, defined as IPCA + 5.2% for the year 2022.

In addition to the impact of higher interest rates on the stock exchange, Squadra said that its performance was affected because it made “more mistakes than I wanted to.” And he gives as an example Natura&Co.

The manager said that she stuck to the central thesis of success of the turnaround at the same time that the other brands continued to progress well – and failed to rigorously test the alternative scenarios and realize that the company reached prices that gave little margin of safety for disappointments and results below expectations.

“When we reflect on where we have failed in this investment, our most reasonable hypothesis is that the mistakes started with a kind of groupthink” [quando investidores formam um consenso sem um raciocínio crítico ou avaliação das consequências ou alternativas]says the letter.

Squadra reduced its investment in Natura, despite the sharp drop in shares; “there are better options in terms of risk and return on the stock market.”

The manager also said that she has zeroed out positions in two recent IPOs, without naming names. Always very critical of IPOs and the asymmetry of information in these operations, Squadra again said that it was wrong to assess that building small positions in start-up companies would mitigate risks.

“While we have exercised caution in analyzing a large number of companies that have gone public in recent years, time has shown us that our skepticism should have been (far) greater.”

In the short portfolio, Squadra said that after relevant gains in the first half, it reduced its short positions in IRB and Nubank; and also in Aeris Energy, a short that the manager revealed in the letter.

After looking at the Aeris IPO in November 2020, Squadra disagreed with the high expectation of profitability and growth for an apparently arbitrated deal.

The manager’s attention was also drawn to the pre-offer equity value of R$172 million, which raised doubts about the barriers to entry and replicability of the business.

The IPO was priced at a multiple of 20x the book value before the offering, “rarely seen in companies with industrial goods profiles.” Two months after the offer, the stock was up 132%, and Squadra mounted a short position.

“Despite the unquestionable expansion potential of wind energy in the world, we saw an excess of optimism from analysts regarding the growth of Aeris. We were faced with projections of domestic demand that ignored the conjunctural effect of the end of subsidies from the wind source, which diverged frontally from the scenario seen by the Energy Research Company (EPE) in its launch of the Brazilian electricity system.”

A few months later, the revision of expectations came, after pressure on margins and the company’s growth below expectations.

Aeris stock has dropped 65% in the last 12 months.

