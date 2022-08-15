Stocks operate without defined direction after weak data in China, in a week marked by minutes of the Fomc; more market topics today

US futures indexes rise on Monday (15), with investors eyeing the minutes of the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee (FOMC), scheduled for Wednesday (17), in addition to of other important indicators of activity that should move bets on interest rates, after the fall in inflation signals the possibility of a less aggressive monetary tightening.

Last week in the US, the consumer price index (CPI) was stable from June to July, the producer price index (PPI) showed a surprising drop and import prices fell more than the expected.

This helped ease investor concerns about the growth of the US economy and the pace of monetary tightening promoted by the Fed.

Investors are also awaiting a week of results from major retailers including Home Depot, Walmart and Target, and are looking for clues on how their businesses have been affected by inflation and other macro challenges in the most recent quarter.

Retail sales data is still scheduled to be released this week.

Asian markets closed mixed after disappointing data from the Chinese economy and a surprise interest rate cut.

China’s industrial production and retail sales came in below consensus on Monday, but the People’s Bank of China cut its benchmark interest rate to stimulate the economy.

In Brazil, the campaign of candidates running for the October elections officially begins. From Thursday (18), they will be able to distribute posters, pamphlets and make announcements on the internet.

In terms of indicators, the IBC-Br, commonly known as “preview of GDP”, will be released this Monday (15) by the Central Bank and Itaú predicts a rise of 0.3% compared to May.

The season for publicizing the results of Brazilian companies reaches its final stretch this Monday (15th). CSN (CSNA3), Itaúsa (ITSA4) and Nubank (NUBR33) are some of the highlights among the last companies to release results.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures traded lower on Monday after some positive inflation data helped major indices rally and ahead of a big week of gains for retailers.

Last week, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones rose close to 3% on economic data that suggested inflationary pressures may be easing a little. The consumer price index was stable from June to July, the producer price index showed a surprising drop and import prices fell more than expected.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.38%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.45%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.45%

Asia

Asian markets closed with no defined direction on Monday (15) after industrial production and retail sales data from China for July below expectations. In addition, the People’s Bank of China cut a benchmark interest rate to stimulate the Asian giant’s economy.

Meanwhile, markets in India and South Korea are closed for a public holiday on Monday.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.02%

Nikkei (Japan), +1.14%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.67%

Kospi (South Korea), closed for public holidays

Europe

European markets operate with slight gains as they struggle to build on a positive trend seen in last week’s close.

European stocks closed higher last Friday as investors digested economic data from the region, including a preliminary reading of UK second-quarter GDP, July inflation impressions from France, Spain and Italy and industrial production from euro zone for June.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.13%

DAX (Germany), +0.08%

CAC 40 (France), +0.19%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.49%

commodities

Crude oil prices open the week lower after Saudi Aramco said it is ready to ramp up production while production at several Gulf of Mexico offshore platforms is resuming after a brief interruption last week.

The oil company is ready to increase crude oil production to its maximum capacity of 12 million barrels per day (bpd) if requested by the Saudi Arabian government, Chief Executive Amin Nasser told reporters on Sunday.

Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell on Monday amid a wave of disappointing economic indicators and heat waves in China, while the surprise interest rate cut by the country’s central bank softened traders’ pessimism. .

WTI Oil, -2.30% at $89.97 a barrel

Brent crude, -2.16% at $96.03 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 2.88% to 707.50 yuan, equivalent to US$104.53

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -2.53% to $24,055.28 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The IBC-Br, commonly known as the “GDP preview”, is the highlight of the domestic agenda. The indicator, referring to June, comes out today (15) and Itaú predicts a rise of 0.3% in comparison with May. On the same day, the first Focus Report was released, with forecasts for the economy, after the 0.68% deflation of the IPCA in July.

The international agenda, in turn, brings relevant data. The main one is the minutes of the last meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank, scheduled for Wednesday (17). In its last meeting, the monetary authority increased the pace of tightening, raising interest rates by 75 basis points.

Next Tuesday (16th) the industrial production in the United States for July will be released. the consensus Refinitiv forecasts an increase of 0.3% compared to the previous month. On Wednesday (17), it is the turn of the retail data, for the same month. The average of market projections points to an increase of 0.1% compared to June.

“These data, together with the minutes of the Fomc, will help to refine the projections for the American interest rate”, says a report by Bradesco.

In Europe, the highlight is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the euro zone in the second quarter, which comes out on Wednesday. the consensus Refinitiv forecasts a positive variation of 0.7% in the comparison with the first three months of the year and of 4%, on an annual basis. On Thursday (18), there is consumer inflation in the bloc in July, with the average of market projections pointing to a high of 0.1% in relation to the previous month.

Brazil

8:00 am: Roberto Campos Neto, president of the BC, gives a lecture at the 1st Edition – Millennium Exclusive: Debating inflation in Brazil

8:25 am: Focus Bulletin

9:00 am: June IBC-Br

10:00 am: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, meets with special secretaries

12:30: Guedes has lunch with representatives of Bank of America, in São Paulo, to discuss institutional matters. (closed to press)

2:30 pm: Guedes has a videoconference meeting with representatives of Legacy Capital for the audience to present his macroeconomic scenario in São Paulo. (closed to press)

3pm: Weekly trade balance

3:00 pm: Guedes participates in the 4th Extraordinary Meeting of the National Energy Policy Council – CNPE

8:30 pm: IPEC election polls

USA

9:30 am: Empire State Manufacturing Index

11am: NAHB residential property market index

3. Version war on maintenance of Auxílio Brasil in R$ 600

Leaders in the voting intention polls of the October presidential elections, Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, this Saturday fought a version war on the continuity of the payment of R$ 600 of the Auxílio Brasil program in 2023, during live broadcasts on the internet. .

Participating in the podcast “Cara a Tapa”, President Bolsonaro was alerted by the production of the program, live, which, shortly before, former President Lula had said, in a live, with Federal Deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) , that the Jair Bolsonaro government would end the current value of Auxílio Brasil at the end of the year.

When confronted by the presenter of the podcast, Rica Perrone, Bolsonaro denied it, saying that the opponent’s statement was a “lie”. In addition to saying that he will continue, with “fiscal responsibility”, Bolsonaro stressed that the current benefit is three times greater than the Bolsa Família, a previous program.

Moraes takes office as president of the TSE

This Tuesday (16), Minister Alexandre Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), takes office as president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

4. Covid

Last Monday (15), Brazil recorded 70 deaths and 7,195 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 214, a reduction of 5% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 22,312, which represents a decrease of 34% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 169,567,101, equivalent to 78.93% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,339,985 people, which represents 83.95% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 101,022,042 people, or 47.02% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) had a net profit of R$ 1.401 billion in the second quarter of the year, down 45% compared to the same period in 2021. In the year to June, the company’s profit fell by 1% to BRL 4.117 billion.

According to the company, the result was negatively impacted by the provision for losses on investments in the amount of R$ 890 million, mainly due to the capital contribution made by Furnas to SPE Santo Antônio Energia. In the quarter, the recording of R$ 694 million in Provision for Doubtful Accounts (PCLD) related to the delinquency of the distributor Amazonas Energia also weighed.

Cemig’s net income (CMIG4) fell 97.44% in the second quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2021, to R$49.876 million, impacted by the provision of R$1.405 billion made to comply with the provisions of Law 14,385 /2022, which governs the return of tax credits related to the collection of PIS and Cofins on the basis of calculation of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). In the year through June, Cemig’s profit reached R$ 1.505 billion, a decrease of 36.45% on an annual basis of comparison.

In a statement, the company informed that it awaits the regulation of the Law by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and evaluates with legal advisors possible future actions related to the issue.

The company’s net revenue in the second quarter grew 11.7% to R$ 8.213 billion, and in the first half the company recorded revenue of R$ 16.060, an increase of 11.0%. Between April and June, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Ebitda) adjusted by the exclusion of non-recurring items, grew 37.02% on an annual basis of comparison, to R$ 1.809 billion.

Cosan (CSAN3) recorded adjusted net income of R$53.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 94.6% lower than that reported in the same stage of 2021.

Without taking into account the adjustments, the loss would have been R$ 125 million in the second quarter, compared to a positive figure of R$ 996.6 million in the same period of the previous year. According to the company, the performance was impacted by additional financial expenses, with no cash effect, in the corporate, and by the high interest rate that, consequently, increased the cost of indebtedness in all the group’s businesses.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled BRL 4.144 billion in 2Q22, a 34.5% increase compared to 2Q21.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

