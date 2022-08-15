Strong odor and bad breath from Globo’s heartthrob generates actresses revolt

Globo heartthrob was exposed in the worst way

The life of those who work as an actor and actress is not always as easy as it seems. That’s because they have to submit to a series of things for the sake of the profession, a change in look, to play with someone they don’t like, among other things. Some behind-the-scenes stories from the studios Globefor example, ended up leaking.

Paolla Oliveira was one of those who revealed in an interview that the life of an actress is not as glamorous as it seems. At the time, she confessed that she even kissed a heartthrob who has bad breath. The Globo actress confessed that it was a romantic scene. However, she did not reveal the actor’s name.

“We go through complicated and difficult situations. But then, you put on your best professional face, pretend it’s not you and follow the dance. Hand over to God. And can I speak? I’ve been through a lot worse,” he added. The Globo actress also spoke about the controversy of the technical kiss in soap operas.

“Of course there is, folks. Otherwise it was a real kiss and had no other name. Obviously there is. Of course, it’s an intimate and difficult thing, but we end up getting used to it. Just as the doctor gets used to seeing difficult situations, we become technical for that”, explained Paolla Oliveira.

Another who suffered when recording with a heartthrob from Globo was Maria Zilda Bethlem. She confessed that she suffered when she made a romantic couple with José de Abreu, her co-star in Baby a Bordo, a soap opera shown by Globo between 1988 and 1989. It turns out that he had some vices and that bothered him on stage.

“He was in a very crazy phase. He drank too much. So, man, when it was the kiss scene… Fuck, the person who smokes like hell. He knows? It was an unbearable thing. Evidently, he drank. He was sweaty and already smelled of sweat, more of cigarettes, more of drink. It was an unbearable thing. Zé was an animal”, she said.