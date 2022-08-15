Tapera de ‘Pantanal’ was an abandoned house on Almir Sater’s farm; see the renovations made at Juma’s home

Before becoming Juma Marruá’s famous tapera in the soap opera “Pantanal”, the place where most of the scenes were filmed was an abandoned masonry house on one of the farms of Almir Sater, singer and actor who plays Eugênio in the plot. After the direction and scenography visited the place and approved the location, it underwent a renovation to match the character and the story that would be told there. Then it won a replica at Estúdios Globo, in Rio, where the scenes that take place inside the tapera are still recorded.

Read too: See 12 feng shui tips for the Juma tapestry to attract good energies: photo, headboard, jaguar symbol…

— We understand the need to better connect environments, bedrooms with the living room and kitchen. Because they were small, tight doors. So we made larger openings between these environments to facilitate the recording — explained Bruno Freitas, assistant scenographer for “Pantanal” about the first intervention that the place underwent: — We reinforced the whole house, because it was a very old house, it was there a long time ago. And as we started to work on the walls, increase doorways, break walls, we had to do a job of restructuring the house as a whole. The existing woods were well compromised, we had to replace the wood on the roof as well.

Bruno also explains that local wood that went to a disposal post on other farms in Mato Grosso do Sul was used, which was important for the aspect they wanted to create for the scenario, in addition to the veracity of the engineering of a Pantanal house;

“They couldn’t have looked like new wood. This helped a lot in the scenario, because it brought a truth to it. We managed to do both things together, the safety part with the aesthetic part,” he concluded.

The entrance to one of the rooms in the Juma tapera Photo: João Miguel Júnior / Rede Globo / Publicity

Wood without clay covering on the side

Another part of the construction that draws attention in the tapera is the back of the house, where there are braided woods that are on the outside. This was thought to give the house an aspect of the region and also to give the direction better options for filming.

— Because it is a tapera that was abandoned there at the beginning of the novel and the characters arrive, find that place and choose to live there. There had to be this dynamic of that passage of time. As time passed, they were making improvements and adapting to be their space. So we used a structure that resembles that of pau a pique, which is a weave, but we didn’t do the closing with clay, because it’s not very characteristic there in the Pantanal, we just left the structure. With some branches, which look like thin branches, which facilitates the entry of light, there is a relationship of you seeing through, you gain a depth too. It establishes a relationship between the environments and the characters, when it passes inside or outside the house. Then we also start to offer options for the directors to record, camera axis, depth, light input — evaluated Bruno.

Juma Marruá’s tapera, in ‘Pantanal’ Photo: João Miguel Júnior / Rede Globo / Publicity

central tree

Finally, another interesting part of Juma’s tapera is the tree at the end of the central corridor of the house. She was not there initially and was placed by the scenography team, commanded by Alexandre Gomes, titular scenographer in the soap opera.

— That was Alexander’s idea. He saw a reference on another product he was making. On a trip to the Northeast, he saw a little house that had a tree that grew inside the house and broke the wall — recalls Bruno Freitas, who adds: — We did it by taking a branch of a large tree, in which only its branch had a scale that would work for the tapera like a tree. So we made a hole, it was buried with a good depth, concreted there and the part that was left out was also worked, we grafted some smaller branches, so that there was a plasticity that also adorned the story. It’s a dry tree.