Tenório plans revenge against José Leôncio’s family and plans to use Juma

The fights and the strong rivalry between José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and tenorio (Murilo Benício) will get even more intense in wetland. In scenes scheduled to air in the next few daysthe father of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will house Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) in her house, leaving her father gutta (Julia Dalavia) furious.

Seeking revenge on the ‘King of the Cattle’, tenorio devises a plan – and that may even be left over for Juma (Alanis Guillen). the father of gutta will think about buying the right of possession of the lands occupied by the daughter of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) as a way to reach José Leôncio and his family.

At the same time, the complicated relationship and heavy divorce between tenorio and Maria Bruaca comes leaving gutta concerned. With that, the girl, who is restarting her relationship with Marcelo (Lucas Leto) will decide to act in order to soften the atmosphere between the parents.

With that, the girl will resort to zuleica (Aline Borges), wife of Tenório. The young woman opens the game with her father’s second wife and reveals her discomfort with Maria Bruaca. gutta asks the nurse to help convince her tenorio to leave his mother, finally, in peace.