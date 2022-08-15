The company with record profit greater than the GDP of more than half of the world’s countries

Yadunandan Singh 19 seconds ago Business Comments Off on The company with record profit greater than the GDP of more than half of the world’s countries 0 Views

A worker at a Saudi Aramco oil processing facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

There is growing call to impose an extraordinary tax on the earnings of oil giants as the cost of living soars.

Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco set its own record with a profit of $48.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

That’s a 90% increase from the previous year — and represents the highest gain by the world’s biggest energy exporter since it went public three years ago.

For comparison, the figure is greater than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of more than half of the countries in the world.

If it were a nation, the company would occupy the 88th position in the World Bank ranking that lists the GDP of 207 countries (in 2021) — more specifically, between the Democratic Republic of Congo (US$ 53.9 billion) and Tunisia (USD $46.8 billion).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

more than 800 opportunities to work at B2W

Americanas and Ame, companies that are part of the B2W group, open more than 800 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved