The first year of the new Taliban government and the plight of Afghan girls and women – News









Under the control of a government that, immersed in its radicalism, sows hatred for the female figure, the women of Afghanistan suffer with the return of Taliban to power a year ago.

With even less access to education, expelled from public office and prevented from exercising their professions, they have been helpless since the fall of the capital, Kabul, on August 15, 2021.

In those days, the images of thousands of Afghans desperate at the capital’s airport, in an attempt to leave the country, shocked the world. Faced with terror from a new Taliban government, people died trying to cling to American planes taking off from Kabul airport.

All the despair, however, was justified. Contrary to what the rulers had promised, a year after the resumption, women were once again invisible. They are prohibited from traveling more than 70 km without being accompanied by a family man, they are instructed to stay at home and wear the burqa so that your body and face are covered.

Furthermore, without US help, the country plunged into an even more serious socio-economic crisis, and severe famine is very present in the region.







































Amnesty International conducted a survey of the situation of Afghan women and girls under Taliban rule from September 2021 to June 2022. The survey was published last month and reveals that the situation in the country is so dire that local families sell their daughters to the Taliban for not being able to support them.

Khorsheed, a 35-year-old woman from a province in central Afghanistan, told Amnesty International that the economic crisis made her marry her 13-year-old daughter to a 30-year-old neighbor in September 2021 for about $670 (R) $3,658). She said she felt relieved after the sale as her daughter will no longer be hungry.

The document further reveals that “according to four individuals who worked in detention centers run by the Taliban, the group arrests women and girls for violating its discriminatory policies, such as rules against appearing in public without a male family member.”

“Afghan women arbitrarily detained for alleged ‘moral corruption’ or for fleeing abuse

they do not have access to legal advice, they are subjected to torture, as well as inhumane conditions of detention", he concludes.

















US departure and oblivion





















USP (University of São Paulo) professor Francirosy Campos Barbosa, a postdoctoral fellow in Islamic theology at the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, says that the Americans made an “extremely hasty” withdrawal from the country.

“They left Afghanistan behind completely impoverished. In addition to all the setbacks of the Taliban, we cannot help but look at a ‘stabilizing government’ that remained for 20 years and did little for the region’s economic, social and political growth.” According to the professor, for Islam, women they have had the right to work and study since the 7th century, but the Taliban has reinterpreted these issues.

She explains that in the midst of American control there was not a massive incentive for women’s literacy and the elimination of poverty. When the US left the country, only 24% of women were literate and only 21% had access to higher education. With the return of the Taliban, the reality has become even more tragic.

“In some cases, girls can easily go to school until they are around 12 or 13 years old, when their first period normally occurs and when, in Islamic countries, they start to cover their heads with the hijab. In this age group, school dropout

this is due to the repression of the Taliban, as there is no guarantee that they will not be punished on the way to school”, she says.

In higher education, the Taliban required men and women to study in different classrooms. They cannot attend classes at night and there have been complaints that they have been removed from many courses. In addition, educational institutions suffer from a shortage of teachers, as many left Afghanistan after the new government was established.

Specialist Francisrosy Barbosa says that Western aid occurred with the reception of Afghan refugees, but there was no direct aid to the country aimed at fighting hunger and guaranteeing human rights.











For the USP professor, the American discourse of the “war on terror”, so popular in the early 2000s, has weakened. Now, Afghanistan finds itself “on its own”. “There is no help for medical and food supplies, the country is experiencing severe economic repression and the female resistance is unsupported.”

“Much of this setback that we see today in Afghanistan could have been avoided if the US had left in a strategic way, in the sense of leaving consolidated issues within the country”, he says.

"In addition to depriving women of human rights, the Taliban also deprives them of Islamic rights, as they prohibit them from studying and working."






