The strange apparition of thousands of dead fish in Germany and Poland

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on The strange apparition of thousands of dead fish in Germany and Poland 1 Views

Dead fish with flies around

Credit, EPA

Authorities in Poland and Germany are trying to find the causes of a huge wave of fish found dead in the Oder River, which flows through the two countries.

Thousands of dead fish have washed up along the river’s hundreds of kilometers since last month.

A toxic substance is believed to have contaminated the water, although the exact chemical is still unknown despite testing.

The German government urged people to avoid the river and warned of a possible environmental catastrophe.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Social network of PM accused of killing Leandro Lo is reactivated, and victim’s family revolts

The Instagram account of military police officer …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved