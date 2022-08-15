This Sunday, Mesões da Esperança gather talents again | child Hope

And São Paulo Futebol Clube joined the cause and entered the field contributing to the cause. The team put the campaign logo on their new shirt and entered the Bragantino squad at Morumbi Stadium, holding a banner with information on how to make a donation to Criança Esperança 2022.

Solidarity mobilization with the Mesons of Hope started this Saturday, 13th, and goes until Monday, 15th, with flashes in TV Globo’s programming. Talent from subscription channels also joined this stream in favor of one of the longest-running fundraising initiatives in the country.

Children Hope Show

The show will take place on August 15, right after Pantanal, and will be presented by Taís Araujo, Tadeu Schmidt, Marcos Mion and Paulo Vieira. For musicals, names like Maria Bethânia, Zeca Pagodinho, Ivete Sangalo, Gabriel Sater, Guito, L7nnon, Gloria Groove, Duda Beat, Rebecca, Ludmilla, Pabllo Vittar, Gaby Amarantos, Péricles, Dilsinho, Carlinhos Brown, Timbaladies, Pedro Sampaio, Toni Garrido, Júnior Lima, Djonga, Liniker and Ana Karina are already confirmed. During the show, the public will also see videos with real stories of beneficiaries of projects supported by Criança Esperança. The show has artistic direction by Antonia Prado, executive direction by Rafael Dragaud and genre direction by Mariano Boni.