Three Steps News | Where regular gasoline is sold at R$4.89 a liter in the Northwest of the State

A gas station, located in Santa Rosa, sold a liter of regular gasoline at R$4.89 this week. In the Northwest Region, in most gas stations, the price is found above R$5.00 and below R$6.00.

Fuel prices could fall again, experts say

After recent declines, fuel prices must drop further. The value of a barrel of Petroleum suffered a decrease of 1.5% on Friday, the 12th, and the value of the dollar, closer and closer to R$ 5 cause optimism in specialists. sources of Young pan work with the prospect of a further reduction in the coming days because of the favorable behavior of the variables. Brent barrels closed Friday at $98.15, good news. In addition, the dollar, against the real, continues to fall. If this scenario remains, the tendency is for a further drop in fuel prices. Diesel has dropped in the last two weeks. According to the director of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center, Pedro Rodrigues, Petrobras is being cautious with homeopathic reductions because there are many uncertainties in the international market. The diesel market is still very volatile in the world, mainly due to the war between Russia and Ukraine and the possible cut in the supply of natural gas to Europe in the coming winter. Movements can still happen so that further decreases or increases can happen. At this moment, the Petrobras has followed the price parity in imports, and as the price in Brazil was 23% higher than in the international market, Petrobras had room to decrease”, says Pedro.

Economist Aurélio Valporto, from Abradin, thinks that Petrobras is being quite moderate, conservative and cautious in the formation of domestic prices. Even being against the parity policy, saying that, without it, the price of diesel and gasoline would be cheaper. “The pricing policy adopted by Petrobras is extremely harmful to the national economy. But the reduction announced today by Petrobras demonstrates that the company is not even following the PPI when it comes to reducing prices. If we take into account the variation in the price of oil and the exchange rate, the variation should be 15%”, said Aurélio. Next week, Petrobras is expected to choose its next board of directors. This will be an attempt by the government to change the price parity policy, which the Planalto Palace does not like. (Young pan)

