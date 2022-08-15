Three swimmers die from explosion of an unidentified object in the Black Sea, Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Three civilians were killed and two wounded by an explosive device while swimming in the Black Sea in southern Ukraine, Odessa police said on Monday.

The accident happened on Sunday when several people working on a construction site ignored barriers and warning signs on the beach and went for a swim in the sea in the Belhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.

“In the water, as a result of an explosion of an unknown object, three men aged 25, 32 and 53 … were killed,” police said in a written statement. Another man and a woman were injured.

This summer, because of the war with Russia, Ukrainian authorities closed the Black Sea beaches, sealing off entrances with red and white tape to ensure that civilians are not harmed.

The Ukrainian military also planted mines along the coast to defend against a possible Russian attack.

“We emphasize once again: swimming in the reservoirs of the Odesa region is now dangerous and prohibited,” the regional police said. “The region’s beaches and coastline are equipped with explosive devices.”

In April of this year, a video shows Romanian armed forces trying to disarm a water mine that likely broke loose off the coast of Ukraine. See below:

Romania tries to disarm floating mine off Black Sea coast

Romania tries to disarm floating mine off Black Sea coast

