Tiquinho Soares arrives in Brazil to perform for Botafogo

Shirt 9 has arrived! Tiquinho Soares arrived in Brazil at the beginning of the night of this Sunday to start the trajectory as a player of the Botafogo. The 31-year-old forward was, so far, the last signing announced by Glorioso in the transfer window.

The ex-Olympiacos striker made a connection between Greece and Munich, Germany, in order to reach Rio de Janeiro. The athlete arrives at Alvinegro with a contract until 2024.

– I am very happy to wear the Botafogo shirt. I’m very motivated (to return to Brazil) after a long time away. I have very good expectations and I’m sure everything will be ok – said Tiquinho to the THROW! in quick contact upon disembarkation.

Tiquinho is already performing and starts his routine at Glorioso from this Monday, with the completion of medical exams and the beginning of training with the team commanded by Luís Castro.

The player will be officially introduced by Glorioso throughout the week. In addition to him, Alvinegro hired Fernando Marçal, Carlos Eduardo, Adryelson, Luís Henrique, Jacob Montes, Danilo Barbosa and Gabriel Pires in this window.