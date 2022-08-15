Tite’s assistant doesn’t hide the game and talks about Pedro’s chances of calling up for the Cup: “Unique…”

Tite’s assistant coach since 2001, Cléber Xavier participated in the “Mind The Grass” podcast and spoke about the work of the Brazilian team for the World Cup. In addition to talking about the four main opponents of Brazil in the World Cup.

According to Xavier, France, Argentina, Germany and England are the strongest: “Argentina is strong, France has great players, it is the current world champion, Germany, for what it has presented in recent works, and England, because it has a lot of young people, a team that has grown, a coach that has been around for a long time. I think this year will go even further. But there are also Belgium, Holland and Spain.”

Tite’s next call-up for the competition is scheduled for the first or second week of September, with that, Cléber has not escaped questions about possible names. He talked about Pedro, one of Flamengo’s highlights and even Hulk, from Atlético Mineiro.

Xavier spoke about the characteristics of the Flamengo player and also mentioned the Atletico player: ” Pedro is unique, he is a pivot, he has a header, he is good for playing with a very low opponent. played from the inside. He’s a player who needs space, but he has a high quality shot in front of the goalkeeper. A powerful shot.”