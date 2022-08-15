Tom Holland announces social media break to take care of mental health

Tom Holland, 26, has announced that he will take a break from social media to take care of his mental health. The star of the movie ‘Spider-Man’ accumulates around 67.7 million followers on Instagram and approximately 7.4 million on Twitter.

“I took a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be over-stimulating overwhelming,” Holland said in a video posted to his platforms.

“I get caught and spiral when I read things about myself online. And ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my state of mind,” she continued.

In the nearly three-minute video, Tom Holland tries to convey his feelings and reveals that he tried to record that message several times, which can be kind of weird for someone who is already so used to cameras.

“I know there’s a terrible stigma around mental health. I know reaching out and asking for help isn’t something we should be ashamed of, but it’s a lot easier said than done.”

Tom Holland also took advantage of the video to talk about the Brothers Trust institution, which was created by his parents, in addition to Stem4, which is focused on the mental health of young people and adolescents.

After Holland’s publication, several social media users began to debate the subject and point out how toxic platforms and comments made by “haters” can be and affect people.

Recently, Tom Holland was the subject of a lot of criticism on Twitter because of his appearance for the character Danny Sullivan, in ‘The Crowded Room’, on Apple TV+.

