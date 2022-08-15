Tom Holland decides to step away from social media; see the touching account of the interpreter of Spider-Man – Film News

The Marvel protagonist returned to social media to talk about an educational program on mental health.

Last Saturday (13), actor Tom Holland returned to Instagram after leaving social media for the sake of his mental health. The break, however, was interrupted by important announcements that the actor shared with fans.

During the video, Holland confesses that he spent some time “trying to find the words” and that he had deleted the Instagram and Twitter apps from his cell phone for being “over-stimulating”. “I took a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be over-stimulating, overwhelming. I get caught up and spiral when I read things about myself online and it is ultimately very detrimental to my state of mind. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”told in the first minutes of the video.

Daredevil and Spider-Man Will Play Leading Roles in Marvel’s Future





The actor’s return to the social network was to publicize and educate followers about the charity Stem4, an educational program that helps children manage mental health. “There is a terrible stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help is not something to be ashamed of, but something that is much easier said than done.”, completed Holland. Check out the actor’s full story below:

Finishing the video, the British actor also shared his experience with the show’s apps and revealed that they were “fantastic” and very “helpful”, thanking fans afterwards and stating that he would “disappear” again from social media. In addition to the Spider-Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland is one of the great actors of his generation, already counting on the films World in May (2021), Cherry (2021) and Uncharted: Off the Map (2022).