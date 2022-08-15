





Tom Holland played Spider-Man in the Marvel movies

Actor Tom Holland, interpreter of Spider-Man in the Marvel films, announced on his Instagram on Saturday night (13/8) that he will step away from social networks to take care of his mental health.

“Hi guys, I’ve been trying to do this for an hour, and for someone who’s spent the last 13, 14 years acting, I can’t say what I need to say without difficulties, so I’ll try again. I took a break from social media to take care of it. my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter overwhelming,” Tom Holland said in a video.

“I feel trapped in a spiral when I read things about myself online, and it’s ultimately very detrimental to my state of mind. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app,” he added.

The post was also an initiative to publicize a charity for those who need to take care of their mental health. Because of this, he also stressed the importance of asking for help during depression.

“I know there’s a terrible stigma around mental health. I know that seeking and asking for help isn’t something we should be ashamed of, but it’s a lot easier said than done.”

Tom Holland from ‘Spider-Man’ announces withdrawal from social media Photo: Instagram/Tom Holland/Modern Popcorn

The actor’s last film was the adventure uncharted, released in theaters in February. He will be seen next in the miniseries The Crowded Room as Billy Millilgan, who was the first person to be acquitted of a crime because of Multiple Personality Disorder (now called Dissociative Identity Disorder). The production of Apple TV+ still does not have a premiere date.