Tom Holland, Spider-Man, leaves social media for his mental health

Not all major Hollywood actors are present on the internet, including many Marvel artists such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and now the youngest among them, Tom Holland, Spider-Man.

Tom Holland took to Instagram to share that he is leaving social media, having deleted the Instagram and Twitter apps from his devices.

The actor used a quick video posted to his feed to announce that he will take some time away from social media to take care of his own mental health.

He also took time out during the video to promote the Stem4 Teenage Mental Health Charity and The Brothers Trust, his own charitable organization, in a position to support mental health for all.

The Spider-Man star included the following caption:

“Hello and goodbye… I’ve been taking a break from social media for my mental health but felt compelled to come here to talk about Stem4. Stem4 is one of many charities that The Brothers Trust is very proud to support – and I’d like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work. Please take the time to watch my video, and if you feel inclined to share it with anyone it might resonate with – it would be greatly appreciated. There’s a link in my bio to The Brothers Trust Shop where you can buy a t-shirt and help us continue to help these amazing charities thrive. I love you all, and let’s talk about mental health.”

The actor’s full statement can be seen in the video he himself posted, in case you understand English, of course. Check it out below:

Holland opened the video with the following message, noting how “super stimulant” and “overwhelming” Twitter and Instagram might be for him, which led him to leave both for the foreseeable future:

“Hey guys. So I’ve been trying to do this video for about an hour now, and for someone who’s spent about 13, 14 years, however long I’ve been acting… I took a break from social media for my mental health because I think Instagram and Twitter is over-stimulating, overwhelming, I get stuck and spiral when I read things about myself online, and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

