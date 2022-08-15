Trigger point warning sign for muscle and chronic pain – Health

Physiotherapist Flvia Mendes: ‘Trigger points can be latent and cause stiffness and decreased range of motion. In Pilates, we managed to reverse this situation, rehabilitating the muscle with manual therapies, recovering the range of motion and strengthening it’ (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

Raise your hand to that adult or teenager (more and more children too!) who doesn’t feel any pain or discomfort in the body. Certainly, there will be few. The current way of life, the speed imposed by the exhausting and competitive routine, charges, stress, anxiety, problems at work, school, college, family and relationships. Ufa! There are reasons for the musculature to enter a state of tension.

Thinking about relaxing her becomes increasingly difficult, even with the use of medication. Raise your hand who, when looking at the body, palpating it, has not found painful, more sensitive areas and a kind of nodule in the musculature? Surely many. Know what ? These are the so-called trigger points or ‘trigger points’, painful points as a result of physical or emotional stress, muscle fatigue, nutritional factors (vitamin deficiency) and even worn out shoes.

These hypersensitivity areas within the muscles can be active or inactive. If active, they cause severe pain and limitation of movement, as they make it difficult for the muscle to stretch and contract, and may also cause pain in another region of the body. If inactive, they can be discovered only through touch, the so-called localized pain.

Valria Maria Pyramo Costa, 57, a retired auditor since 2021, says that she has pain in her neck/lumbar and wrist due to inadequate posture for work and continuous use of a laptop for more than 25 years. “Currently, there is greater concern with posture at work, and equipment and accessories are even used that minimize the risk of having postural pain. However, when I started my professional life, this information did not exist”, she comments.

Valria highlights that, to deal with her trigger points, she has Pilates as an alternative. “It helps me in strengthening the muscles and stretching in general. Since I practice, I feel sporadic pain when I need to stay in the same position for a long time. I don’t use any medication. I’ve done physical therapy and global postural reeducation (RPG).

She says she has been doing Pilates – her great ally – since 2000, on the recommendation of her orthopedist. “At the time, it was not so well known here in Belo Horizonte. When I have problems in specific points, in the lumbar or cervical region, I do specific exercises to reduce the discomfort. I also walk daily, on average from 10 to 15 kilometers. my physical conditioning.”

Valria Maria Pyramo Costa says that Pilates helps her to strengthen her muscles and avoid pain medications (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

RANGE Stress, repetitive activities, overwork and addictive positions are the main causes of trigger points. Physiotherapist Flvia Mendes, owner of the Pilates and Physiotherapy Studio Flvia Mendes, emphasizes that the modality is the greatest ally of well-being, since the body responds in a very positive way. “Trigger points can be latent and cause stiffness and decreased range of motion. In Pilates, we managed to reverse this situation, rehabilitating the muscle with manual therapies, recovering the range of motion and strengthening it through specific stretching exercises, body awareness, balance and breathing control.”

The physical therapist points out that trigger points, tension nodules and ‘trigger points’ are synonymous, which means that the muscle fibers of a given muscle were compressed and tense. And how do they appear? “Inappropriate posture, whether when using the computer or watching TV; the sleeping position, a pillow that is too high or a mattress that is too soft; repetitive movements, falls, crashes, accidents (muscle trauma), stress, physical training without professional supervision and excessive strain of some musculature.”

The treatment of trigger points involves quality movements obtained through Pilates and also the hypopressive technique. “These two methods have a specificity that, in addition to respiratory work, they work on axial stretching (deep muscle stimulation).

The most common areas of pain are: cervical region, trapezius, shoulders, interscapular region (between the shoulder blades), lumbar region and glutes. Flvia Mendes explains that it is essential that the patient, after deactivating the trigger point, continue the work of strengthening, stretching and maintaining strong muscles, without postural addictions, in addition to practicing relaxation and meditation exercises, in the case of trigger points. trigger generated by stress.

The physical therapist highlights the role of Pilates in the treatment of muscle and chronic pain. “In this case, the ideal is to do pilates at least three times a week. The result is satisfactory already in the first months of practice. Pilates, therefore, is the ideal physical activity to keep the spine aligned, correct posture and avoid pain, creating the best physical harmony, with pleasure and well-being.”