Trindade leaves pregnant Irma and flees the farm

Pantanal: Trindade leaves pregnant Irma and runs away from José Leôncio’s farm: “My destiny”

Trinity will depart from wetland once and for all in the next chapters of the remake. The man, who has a pact with the cramullion, believes that this is the only way to protect Irma and her son from the evil being.

To make matters worse, the man will still see his guitar playing by itself, knowing that it was his son, who is still in Irma’s belly, who did it.

The trigger, however, came after Irma dreamed that their son was a small crook. Afraid, the pawn takes his things and flees without giving further explanations, leaving the redhead desolate.

After riding to the hut, Trindade will meet Eugênio, with whom he has a reflective conversation about his fate and the deal he made with the devil. “Everyone in this life has a destiny, Xeréu Trindade“, he will say.

“I think that when I made the deal with Cramulhão, I must have lost my“, the violist counters. “We can fulfill it, or not, but we don’t lose”, the man in Pantanal will answer.

Eugênio’s words have no effect on Trindade, who is certain of his decision. “I think that my destiny is like the waters of a river… That always goes forward. Without ever worrying about what we leave behind”he will say in Pantanal.

PAWN WILL HEAR IRMA’S SECRET CONVERSATION WITH FILO

The man, who has a pact with the devil, will stay away from the redhead after discovering his beloved’s pregnancy.

Irma, in turn, cannot understand the change in Trindade’s behavior, and will vent to Filó about the situation.

What they don’t expect, however, is that the pawn will be listening to everything. Irma will open her heart to Filó in Pantanal and assume how much she is suffering when she sees Trindade walk away from her and her son, who is still in her belly.

In the scenes that will be shown in Pantanal, Trindade will be playing his guitar when he realizes that he is listening to the conversation between the women. Shocked, he drops the instrument, and will continue to listen to his beloved’s confessions.