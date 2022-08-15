TudoAzul offers up to 90% bonus on Livelo points transfers

TudoAzul is offering up to 90% bonus to customers who transfer Livelo points to the program. Clube Livelo customers receive a 70% bonus, Clube TudoAzul customers receive between 70% and 90% bonus according to the plan and subscription time, and participants who do not have any club receive a 60% bonus.

The offer is exclusive to customers who send Livelo points between August 15th and 18th, 2022, and who necessarily have registered on the promotion page.

The bonus will be credited to the participant’s account within 10 working days after the end of the promotion and will be valid for 2 years. There is no limit to the bonus, except the club time bonus, which is capped at 20,000 points per year.

Qualifying points for TudoAzul category upgrades will be considered at the standard ratio (15:1) only on the amount of points transferred, therefore, bonus points will not be considered for the category qualification count.

If there is any operational problem in the processing of the insertion of points in the program, the customer will have up to 10 calendar days, after the end of the promotion, to regularize the request for points with the partner.

Register on the promotion page before transferring.

