Two new drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis will arrive at SUS by January

The Ministry of Health incorporated the two drugs against osteoporosis following a recommendation from the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec).

According to the published ordinances, the medicines must be offered to the population through the SUS within a maximum period of 180 days from the date of incorporation, which was on July 21.

Zoledronic acid is a drug used for the treatment of patients with osteoporosis who present intolerance or difficulties in swallowing oral bisphosphonates.

The incorporation of zoledronic acid is due, among other reasons, to its high capacity to bind to mineralized bone. When administered, the substance acts quickly on the bone, inhibiting the imbalance between calcium reabsorption and bone remodeling.

Teriparatide is a drug indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis with a high risk of fractures in both postmenopausal women and men.

According to the Conitec report, the use of the substance prevents new vertebral fractures compared to risedronate in all studies (54% risk reduction).

Teriparatide showed greater increases in bone mineral density (BMD) change than its comparators, especially for the lumbar spine and femoral neck (BMD increase greater than the comparator by 1.0% to 8.6%).

Meta-analyses showed superiority of the substance over alendronate; in addition to the superiority of teriparatide over denosumab for BMD in the femoral neck and lumbar spine (increase in BMD 2.2% to 7.4% greater).

It is worth remembering that the Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines (PCDT) of the Ministry of Health already makes available within the scope of the SUS the use of vitamin D and calcium, raloxifene, conjugated estrogens, calcitonin (nasal spray) and oral bisphosphonates (alendronate and risedronate) for the treatment of patients with osteoporosis.

Guidelines for doctors

Osteoporosis, a disease that increases bone fragility and susceptibility to fracture, affects about 200 million people worldwide.

Overall, the prevalence of osteoporosis in Brazilian studies varies from 6% to 33% depending on the population and other variables evaluated.

Among individuals with the disease, those who have had an osteoporotic fracture have twice the risk of a new fracture. The condition mainly affects people over the age of 50. Osteoporosis usually has no symptoms and is only discovered from a fracture.

Therefore, physicians should focus on modifiable factors in the evolution of the disease during patient care:

Provide guidance on the importance of reducing caffeine consumption, increasing the intake of calcium and vitamin D3, in addition to hormone replacement, when indicated; Lifestyle: Encouraging regular physical activity, reducing alcohol consumption and stopping smoking whenever possible.