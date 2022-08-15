Uber (U1BE34) ends free rewards program and wants to focus on subscriptions

Uber Rewards, Uber’s free rewards program, will end in November this year, the company said in an email to users. The program gave points for each trip in the app and could be exchanged for discounts on products or services. In Brazil, you can already see a warning at the top of the platform’s rewards tab.

According to the company, the points will still be accumulated until the end of August and the exchange for discounts – which can be on travel or partner apps, such as booking.com – is valid until October 31st.

“It was a 5-star trip, but it’s coming to an end: the Uber Rewards program will be ending soon,” Uber said in a statement to users.

The end of Uber Rewards should give way to a focus on another company’s “rebate” program: Uber One. The subscription has not yet been mentioned for Brazil, but it already appears as an option for users from other countries. Sought by the report, Uber stated that it still does not have an expected arrival date for the service here – but that the package is not the same as the Uber Pass, subscription of discounts within the platform.

“Uber One is a new subscription program that includes benefits that go beyond the Uber platform. Uber Pass is a subscription program with platform-only benefits (discounts on trips and orders),” the company said.

This is not the first Uber service that ceases to exist in the country. In March of this year, the company announced the end of Uber Eats here. The restaurant delivery application only had the supermarket function, through Cornershop, and corporate deliveries.

(With Estadão Content)

