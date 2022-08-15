Understand recent payments of BRL 2,000 to truck drivers

Caixa Econômica Federal started the payment of a new R$ 1 thousand for truck drivers. The program was created by the federal government and aims to support autonomous cargo carriers amid rising fuel prices.

The first round paid BRL 2,000 per professional, corresponding to the July and August installments. Four more installments will be credited monthly until December of this year.

Truck drivers are an important professional category for Jair Bolsonaro, as they traditionally make up his base of supporters. Despite initial criticism from representatives, who say that the transfer is not enough, the nod should win back many voters for the current president of the Republic.

Who gets the benefit?

The worker with registration in the RNTR-C (National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters) of the ANTT (National Agency for Road Cargo Transport) can receive the aid until May 31, 2022. It is also mandatory to have a valid CNH and CPF .

In August, the government released the first installments only for professionals who registered a transport operation this year, a decision that generated several criticisms.

Those who do not have operations registered in 2022 can regularize their situation to receive the transfer. Just make a self-declaration between August 15th and 29th, on the Emprega Brasil Portal or on the Digital Work Card application.

Truck Driver Assistance Calendar

The August double payment was made on the 9th, and the next one is scheduled for the end of September. Check out the full calendar: