Unimed invests in capillarity to get closer to consumers

Leader in the segment of health plans and with the largest network of own services and agreements in the country, Unimed invests in corporate capillarity and is structured to be even closer to the consumer. The strategy to conquer new markets is to take medical care to the customer and expand its reach with the expansion of its geographic presence in the city.

In Juiz de Fora, the cooperative’s new outpatient unit in Cidade Alta, recently opened on the main avenue of Bairro São Pedro, proves that, by offering facilities, the brand pleases its beneficiaries and gains the public’s preference, with tailored products . “In just two months, this unit of ours has already provided more than 2,500 calls. There, we offer medical consultations, laboratory tests and the sale of plans”, highlights the director of Unimed Juiz de Fora’s Market, Glower Braga.

Aware of changes in the global scenario, the core business and the demands of the health market, Unimed is setting a new pace of innovation, explains the director. “This new rhythm includes from holding concepts, mergers and acquisitions in business models, partnerships aimed at expansion in strategic areas, with market players, structuring a framework with the Administrative and Financial Board that makes Unimed more agile and competitive. The adaptation goes through changes, including to relieve the services, with effectiveness, process management and a reduction in the necessary care cost”, details Glower Braga.

The Cidade Alta Unit is one of several healthcare devices that Unimed makes available to deliver value at each stage of customers’ lives and optimize their resources. “We offer a set of services, in six units that include differentiated assistance in the format that our beneficiary needs. We have the Moinho Unit, in the North Zone, where the volume of visits, between consultations and some tests, exceeds five thousand patients per month, the Unimed Service Center and the Viver Bem Space, both in the Center, which also welcome thousands of customers including non-medical services, such as physiotherapy, and our Hospital Unimed Dr. Hugo Borges, in the Salvaterra neighborhood, which already has 85,000 hospitalizations and more than 60,000 emergency services”, he reports.

Unimed Juiz de Fora also assists more than a thousand clients at home and, according to Glower Braga, is looking for great partnerships to serve more business clients and expand jobs for its 1,554 cooperating physicians. “Surveys show that our client is satisfied and that this capillarity is essential, including to serve the beneficiaries of the other eleven Unimeds in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais. We are the reference for the entire region and these units in the neighborhoods were planned, with services specially designed for the new routine of people and those arriving from neighboring cities. We have a commitment to the Unimed System of progressive management and we will offer more”, comments the Unimed Juiz de Fora Market Director.