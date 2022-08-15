Unprecedented! Visa Infinite cardholders will have exclusive access to the security line at Guarulhos Airport

Good news! THE Visa announced a super novelty for holders of Visa Infinite cards issued in Brazil: starting this year, they will have an exclusive line for security verification (x-ray) at São Paulo International Airport (GRU).

Visa Infinite FastPass

Today (15), Visa launched its new benefit Visa Infinite FastPass. Unprecedented at GRU Airport, the novelty will allow customers with Visa Infinite cards issued in Brazil to have access to an exclusive line for security verification (x-ray) at GRU Airport – São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos.

Available in Terminal 2 and 3, the benefit is expected to be available from this year. To use it, it will be necessary to execute it through the Visa Airport Companion platform.

Visa VIP Lounge

As we reported in January of this year (Click here to check the article), another Visa novelty is the arrival of its new VIP lounge at Guarulhos Airport. Scheduled to open later this year, the space will have more than 500 m² and access will be exclusive to Visa Infinite customers. Other details such as operation, attractions and amenities are still being defined.

Comment

Although the details of how the Visa Infinite Fast Pass will work have not yet been released, based on our experience in other countries, we have concluded that it is a separate line in the X-ray. In this way, it is possible to save a lot of time when passing through the airport, being very useful especially at peak times.

Finally, it should be noted that this benefit is not new to Visa Infinite in the world of credit cards. For example, holders of The American Express Platinum Card issued in Sweden are entitled to fast track at several airports in the country.

What did you think of this news? Will it be impacted by the new benefit?