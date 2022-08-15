Vanderlei Luxemburgo can take charge of Serie A club in the coming days

Vanderlei Luxemburgo may be close to returning to the edge of the lawn. The coach has been without a club since the beginning of the year, when he was fired from Cruzeiro after Ronaldo Nazário’s team took over the Minas Gerais club.

Now, according to the ge, the coach can, in the coming days, take charge of Ceará, which chose to fire coach Marquinhos Santos after Vozão’s defeat in the classic against Fortaleza, by the score of 1 to 0.

In addition, Ceará’s performance was already falling in the Brasileirão, with the distance from the Z4 decreasing more and more. There are already 4 games without a win in the tournament, with three defeats and a draw. Currently, the team occupies the 14th position.

Lux’s last job

One of the greatest coaches in Cruzeiro’s history, Vanderlei Luxemburgo returned to the club in 2021, when the team was experiencing one of the worst moments in its history and was in serious danger of being relegated to Series C.

Luxa then managed to get the Fox back on track, having even renewed her contract. However, Ronaldo’s team, after taking over the club, chose to bet on the Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano, who has been doing great work.