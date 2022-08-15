Vice in Toronto stamps new level of Bia Haddad Maia at the circuit – 08/14/2022

Six games, five wins, one runner-up trophy. Bia Haddad Maia’s campaign this week at the Toronto WTA 1000 came on a shorter winning streak than that of grass in June, when she won the Nottingham and Birmingham WTAs 250 in consecutive weeks, but with an enviable roster. of victims and actions that put the 26-year-old Brazilian woman definitely on a level above what she occupied until seven days ago.

A dangerous top 15 playing at home (Leylah Fernandez), a former world number one (Karolina Pliskova), an Olympic champion (Belinda Bencic) and, of course, the current world number one, Iga Swiatek, fell by the wayside, knocked down. by Bia Haddad Maia, as well as the Italian Martina Trevisan (#26), who had the misfortune to face the paulista in the first round. Simona Halep took the title, but needed a brilliant performance from the back of the court to do so in this Sunday’s final.

If Bia’s new status was still viewed with some suspicion by the tennis world (yes, it happened) when she was among the ten most highly rated bookmakers for the Wimbledon title, this should not be repeated now, on the eve. of the US Open. The Brazilian has already done enough to show her qualities and her ability, and Toronto has served to stamp the legitimacy of her new level. Now, being in the top 20, fighting for a slam title, is the new normal for Haddad Maia.

Adaptation

The week reinforced many of Bia’s current qualities. I highlight here the three that are most worth mentioning for me. The first of these was Bia’s ability to adapt to adverse playing conditions when, on Thursday, she entered the court in a gale to face Iga Swiatek, the world number 1, who had not yet been defeated in a WTA 1000 in 2022 (23 straight wins) and carried a 20-game unbeaten streak on hard courts.

While the powerful number 1 in the world suffered with the gusts, suffered with the serve and committed double faults, Bia didn’t even seem bothered. She was consistent in inconsistent conditions, shone when she was under pressure in the final stretch of the game and snatched a memorable triumph.

It wasn’t the first time that Bia won a match like this. In October of last year, when she was still # 115 in the ranking, the São Paulo woman was superior to Karolina Pliskova in a wind at the WTA 1000 in Indian Wells and made 6/3 and 7/5.

Tennis, with different tournaments in different places and in different conditions – and new opponents of all kinds – every week, is a sport for those who adapt best, and Bia ranks among the best in the world in this regard.

calm and consistency

Against Belinda Bencic and Karolina Pliskova, Bia faced powerful backhands. The Swiss, Olympic champion, often used her left to look for parallels. Pliskova, owner of one of the best serves on the circuit, also attacked a lot with the blow.

Bia had her ups and downs here and there, but she didn’t go up or down too much. He maintained consistency and his game plan, which is based on deep balls played regularly. It’s a high percentage plan. Bia rarely goes for a kamikaze move, trying to kill the point with a high-stakes ball. Instead, its great defensive ability to stretch points and force rivals to take chances first. Bencic and Pliskova did that and ended up with more unforced errors than the Brazilian, who, again, was more solid in most important moments.

self-criticism and trust

After working with coach Rafael Paciaroni, Bia developed two qualities typical of elite athletes: the ability to recognize her mistakes (and, consequently, what needs to evolve) and the courage to publicly admit her qualities (and, consequently, their favoritism).

When he beat Iga, he talked about his ups and downs and highlighted that he knew how to be humble and disciplined in difficult moments and that it was important not to take the game to the emotional side, but to the rational; after beating Bencic, she recognized the Swiss superiority at first and recalled that she needed balance and the hard work she has to do when under pressure; and when she beat Pliskova, she acknowledged that she stopped being aggressive after opening an advantage, said that she closed the first set “more in the fight than in the tennis” and was happy with the posture during the game, emphasizing “compete and fight with what we have at the moment.”

Things I think I think:

– Bia has 17 victories since June on the world circuit. She is the second biggest winner of games in the period, behind only the French Carolina Garcia (20).

– In three-set games, Bia also leads the WTA: there are already 20 games decided in the third part. She won 15 of these duels and is also ranked first for the season in this regard.

– With the campaign in Toronto, she rises to the 16th position in the ranking. It will, of course, be her best position in her career.

