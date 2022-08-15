VIDEO: surfers saw a gardener asking for help and called the rescue to the island; understand how was his week in isolation | Rio de Janeiro

It was surfers who caught waves in the sea of ​​Grumari last Saturday (13) who saved the life of Nelson Nedy the gardener washed away by the tide and stranded after a wave knocked him over from Mirante do Roncador, last Monday (8) (look above) .

Saturday was Nelson’s sixth day in the island of palmsan uninhabited piece of rock a kilometer and a half from Praia de Grumari — a little-traveled part of the coast of Rio’s West Zone —, but three kilometers from the spot where the gardener fell.

Until he yelled for help to surfers, Nelson faced pain, thirst and hunger.

He got all wooded when being thrown from the shore and on the island he could only eat two lemons and a piece of coal.

This Monday (15), Nelson spent the morning receiving visitors, after celebrating Father’s Day with his daughter, on Sunday (14).

He already wanted to go back to work, but he still feels weak, with some injuries, and still can’t eat properly.

Understand, below, how Nelson’s week was.

Nelson said he decided to go to Mirante do Roncador, an observation point on the road that connects the end of Recreio dos Bandeirantes to Prainha and Grumari. The sea was already hangoverand Nelson stood on a rock admiring the waves — which is not recommended by the Fire Department.

“There was a wave that came more or less and threw a few drops. I said, ‘I’ll go up a little more.’ Then, a few seconds later, a bigger one came”, recalled Nelson.

“The wave hit me, and I couldn’t see anything else.”

“Just hit my ass on the rock. I don’t know if I bounced, if I hit the water, if I sank. I tried to get away from that piece and swam further in. But it was very strong. it was just to stop beating that the tide was taking you”, he detailed.

for three kilometersthe current took him close to the island of palms.

“There was nothing there. Nothing to hide, nothing to take shelter. I only stayed a little while to recover because I had been in the water for a long time. I had to make a decision to jump in and hunt for another spot,” she says.

“It rained, and I would shake my hand at the drops and put it in my mouthbecause I was very thirsty”, he recalled.

The gardener managed to find a stone cave, where he decided to spend the night. He remembers the cold what he was doing, that he even covered his head with his shirt to try to stay warm, even though his clothes were wet.

“I was so tired that even though I was cold I managed to sleep. The night went by so fast, the day was getting lighter, so I said: ‘I’ll have to walk a little further to see if I can find somewhere else”, she says.

Nelson says that he had never been to that island, but that he decided to walk on the rocks. He found a rope used by fishermen to cross. Despite the fear that the rope would break, he tried to climb it.

That’s how he spotted a tent, built by fishermen to serve as a shelter. He used another rope to climb down the rocks, swam through one part. Upon arriving there, he not only found the tent, but also a blanket and a mattress. According to him, was the solution to face the rain and the wind.

“My God, it looks like I was going to come here. Better than staying in time”, he defines.

That day he found two soda bottles with water in the woods. One of them seemed to have been there for so long that was with slime. He drank one and saved the other for another day.

Nelson decided to use the blanket to try to get the attention of people he saw on the beach in the distance. With pieces of bamboo, he made a flagwhich remained on the metal bases that fishermen had cast into the rock — used to support the poles.

“I saw people on the beach, but nobody saw me. I thought: Can’t anyone see me here?’ Nobody looks at the stone to see. It was too far away,” he says.

He also expected a helicopter to see him, but none passed by.

Despair hit: Nelson tried to swim to Grumari, a crossing of 1,300 meters.

“I jumped into the water and went swimming, I reached halfway, but the tide was pulling me into the sea. There was a time when I dropped the body and kept saying: ‘Now whatever God wants, he can take me.’”

Because of this, the man came to ask himself: was he still alive? He even tried to use a piece of Styrofoam as a board, but he had trouble moving and returned to the island.