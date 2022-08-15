Vítor Pereira fired on the agenda and fans ask to leave: Corinthians today (14)

Credit: Corinthians’ Vítor Pereira – Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

After the elimination to Flamengo and the defeat to Palmeiras in the Brasileirão Serie A, Corinthians ended up dropping one position in the table and has seen coach Vítor Pereira shudder in office after the poor sequence of results. Still, Timão’s fans are demanding an exit and Bernard may be close.

See today’s Corinthians news (14)

Corinthians fans detonate holder in defeat to Palmeiras: “Send away”

Timão lost the chance to touch Palmeiras in the Brasileirão Serie A table and saw the rival distance in the table, opening 9 points of advantage. Vítor Pereira’s team ended up falling 1-0 at Neo Química Arena and, on social media, fans were outraged by the performance of right-back Fagner. Even with Roni being the author of the own goal that decreed the victory of Palmeiras, the experienced player was criticized for the presentation and for also making a mistake in the bid that generated the visitors’ goal.

In comments on Corinthians posts on Twitter, fans complained about shirt 23.

“Man, I talked about Roni because he scored the goal, but regardless of who was going to score, it’s always disappointing to lose with an own goal after you were better in the match. I already said that Fagner was the main culprit, and I’m not here for likes, if you didn’t like the post, don’t comment, simple”, commented one of the Corinthians fans after the defeat of Vítor Pereira’s team to Abel Ferreira’s.

Vitor Pereira manifests himself for controversial answer about bank account

During the post-match press conference, coach Vítor Pereira answered about the possibility of being fired. In the answer, the Corinthians coach mentioned the bank account to reject any kind of fear. But, after the negative repercussion, the commander justified himself in an interview with the Portuguese newspaper ‘A Bola’.

“In fact, I didn’t express myself in the best way, I reacted hot, nervous, without patience, after a defeat that was unfair to me but, in the end, it’s football. What I meant, and I probably didn’t express myself in the best way, is that I didn’t come to Corinthians for money because, thanks to God, work and luck, I built my career without being motivated by money”, said Vítor. Pereira.

Vampeta criticizes Corinthians player and demands exit

In criticism of the current performance of Corinthians with the recent bad results, the idol Vampeta said that the future of the coach at the club, Vítor Pereira, depends on the result against Atlético-GO next Wednesday (17).

“Deserve [ser demitido]. If Corinthians doesn’t pass Atlético-GO, it won’t stay for the next season. He is an expensive trainer with reinforcements. Yuri Alberto didn’t take a shot at the goal, he didn’t create opportunities. Paulo Sousa could call him and ask for wine in Portugal”, revealed Vampeta.

Bernard at Corinthians?

Bernard, a striker who has played for Atlético-MG and is currently in Saudi Arabia, has been targeted by Corinthians in the ball market at the request of coach Vítor Pereira. According to the GOAL portal, the obstacle is that the player receives R$2 million a month in Arabia and does not want to lower his salary.

“Bernard was not encouraged by Corinthians’ first proposal in the ball market. Treated as a possible replacement for Willian at CT Joaquim Grava, the 29-year-old striker is not willing to take a drastic reduction in his salary level to return to Brazil, as GOAL learned,” said the report.

Vitor Pereira leaving?

Dinei even shot against the athletes of the squad commanded by Vítor Pereira and claimed a victory for Corinthians, in addition to the classification in the Copa do Brasil, after the tough elimination for Flamengo in Libertadores.

“Then, I’m going to say something to you, to the players and the coaching staff. You don’t deserve the fans you have, you see. Wednesday, you don’t beat this Atlético-GO. You don’t pass. The message is given”, revealed Dinei.

Menon criticizes Vítor Pereira, from Corinthians: “Millionaire and arrogant”

Vítor Pereira’s attitude at a press conference after the defeat of Corinthians was criticized by journalist Luis Augusto Símon, known as Menon, in a column on the website Uol Esporte.

“You must be kidding me, man. You must be kidding me with that question. Am I, at this stage of my life, of my career, afraid of losing my job? Do you know how much money I have in the bank, buddy? I have a stable life, I don’t need to… I’m here at Corinthians, if not at Corinthians, at any other club. And whenever I want. That about going out is overlooked”, replied Vitor Pereira, in a press conference. It’s a lot of arrogance. It’s not about money, Vitor Pereira. What you want to know is if your work is up to Corinthians. And the current needs of the club. Having a millionaire account doesn’t make you forget about the meager results. The Corinthians fan doesn’t want to know how much you have in the bank. He doesn’t want to be a customer of Palmeiras“, he wrote.