Vtor Pereira retracts and explains statement about fear of dismissal at Corinthians

This Sunday, coach Vítor Pereira went public to retract a controversial statement at a press conference last Saturday, after Corinthians lost to Palmeiras. At the time, the coach even cited his bank account to rule out a possible fear of being fired at the Parque São Jorge club.

In an interview with the Portuguese newspaper “The ball”, Vítor Pereira linked the statement to a nervousness for the Corinthians setback in the classic. The coach assumed that he did not express himself in the best possible way.

“In fact, I didn’t express myself in the best way, I reacted hot, nervous, without patience, after a defeat that was unfair to me but, in the end, it’s football. (…) What I meant, and I probably didn’t express it in the best way, is that I didn’t come to Corinthians for money because, thank God, work and luckI was building my career without being motivated by money”, said the Corinthians coach.

The coach also assured that he is fully focused on his work at Corinthians. Still on the statement that he considered unhappy, he said he was touched by what the club represents for the fans and reaffirmed that he comes from humble origins.

“I came to Corinthians out of passion and I am with body and soul at Corinthians and I clearly understand the meaning of life of these Corinthians fansof these people, who work, who suffer and who often spend the money they don’t have to go to the stadium”, pointed out VP.

“I also come from a humble background, I know what difficulties are, so I didn’t want to say that in the sense that it seemed I was giving. What I wanted to say is that I’m not in football afraid of dismissals because, thank God, I’m an independent person because life allowed me to build it without depending on anyone, that phase of my career of fear of dismissals is long gone time. And I will be with body and soul, with passion, in this club as long as Corinthians wants“, finished.

