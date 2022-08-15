“We cry together…”; After controversy involving a follower, Jojo Todynho shows a ‘hot’ kiss with her husband on social media

The singer Jojo Todynho set the playground on fire on social media by going viral showing a hot kiss with her husband. In the video, Jojo appears kissing her husband with a tongue. She revealed that their moment was recorded by a friend at the beginning of their relationship. The post was to declare to the “husband”.

“Our first year of dating gave me a different feeling. We cried together, smiled together and won together. We exchanged nights for days just to plan our future, we drew our own story and gave our dreams a little taste of reality”declared the singer

The artist recently gave a huge scolding to a follower last Saturday (13) for hitting on her military husband Lucas Souza. The very indignant artist filmed her husband’s cell phone screen, where the woman calls Jojo’s husband ‘hot’ and commenting on a photo in which he has a microphone in his hand.

“I’ll tell you, I had to send an audio, because it’s too much. You respect each other. You respect yourself”, warned Jojo, appearing to be very serious. She did not reveal what she said in the audio sent to the follower. “There are people who don’t respect each other, and it’s not just that one, no. People even send nude photos. What an ugly thing, this is very ugly”, he said. “Some people send me messages: ‘Why exhibit?’ I really expose”told the artist